The Volvo EX60 And EX90 Get An Important EV Fast-Charging Upgrade

The automaker is making charging seamless for EX60 and EX90 owners with a new feature.

Owners won't have to fiddle with apps and credit cards while charging their EVs.capability for the EX90 and the EX60 electric SUVs in the U.S., letting drivers begin charging sessions automatically the moment they plug in.

It's a small but meaningful change, eliminating the need to tap the credit card or navigate smartphone apps to make charging super easy. Plug & Charge is part of a broader, industry-wide push to make the public charging experience better for EV owners. Once drivers set up their payment systems at the very beginning after purchasing their EVs, they won’t have to manually pay for each session.

Advanced software integration can make that happen seamlessly for them at stations which support the feature.drivers will get it when U.S. deliveries begin later this year. Plug & Charge will work across more than 35,000 stations, including theOne thing to note for owners of the model year 2025 EX90: Their EVs will need the Nvidia Orin computer upgrade for Plug & Charge to work.

While MY2026 vehicles get the upgrade from the factory itself, MY2025 vehicles can get the new chip for free with a scheduled service center visit. The upgrade is part of aDrivers can also find compatible chargers through the built-in Android Automotive operating system or the Volvo Cars app.

They don’t have to worry about getting deserted on a long drive—the built-in Google Maps will suggest charging stops along the way, calculating the ideal route based on the vehicle’s state of charge. That should make the EX60’s charging experience even better.

It’s already one of the fastest-charging EVs in the U.S. Built on the 800-volt SPA3 platform, it can charge at a maximum rate of 370 kilowatts at compatible stations and go from 10-80% in as little as 19 minutes. The top-spec P12 AWD can add up to 173 miles of range in just 10 minutes at a 400-kW charger.

Plug & Charge should make this process even more seamless and less time-consuming.despite a period of slower EV sales growth, building ahead of demand in the hope that EV sales will rebound. They’re also fine-tuning the overall charging experience with features like Plug & Charge, improved reliability, and access to amenities like restrooms and WiFi, so that plugging in no longer feels like a chore.

The Volvo EX60 Can 'See' The World And Chat With You About ItA Tesla Model Y Battery Test Looked Bad. Then The Degradation Almost StoppedWho's Winning The Robotaxi Race? It's... Complicated





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