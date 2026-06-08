The Void Left by The Lincoln Lawyer: New Series Gear Up to Fill the Space

With Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer set to conclude its fifth and final season, the legal thriller space is poised to be filled by other series. Apple TV's Presumed Innocent and Hulu's Suspect are just two of the new series gearing up to take on the void left by The Lincoln Lawyer.

With Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer set to conclude its fifth and final season, the legal thriller space is poised to be filled by other series.

Apple TV's Presumed Innocent, which wrapped filming on its second season, is gearing up to take on the void. The show's success in its first season, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, spurred the expansion of the show from a limited series into an anthology featuring a fresh cast and a new story based on another novel.

Meanwhile, Hulu is developing a new series based on Scott Turow's 2022 legal thriller novel Suspect, with a high-profile creative team led by acclaimed Black Cake creator and showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar. The project reunites Cerar with The Handmaid's Tale creator Bruce Miller, who will executive produce alongside Turow and MGM. Director Matt Shakman, who has earned Emmy nominations for The Great and WandaVision, will helm the series.

The show is expected to return as soon as this year, with Rachel Brosnahan set to star in the role of defense attorney Leila Reynolds. The series will feature a new story based on Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray, following Leila's first murder case where the defendant specifically requests her and her husband is the prosecutor.

The success of The Lincoln Lawyer has left a hole in the legal thriller space, but these new series are gearing up to fill the void. With their high-profile creative teams and promising storylines, fans of the genre are eagerly awaiting their release. The void left by The Lincoln Lawyer will be filled by a range of new series, each with their own unique take on the legal thriller genre.

From Apple TV's Presumed Innocent to Hulu's Suspect, there's something for everyone. With their high-profile casts and creative teams, these new series are sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer may be coming to an end, but its legacy will live on through these new series. With their unique takes on the legal thriller genre, they're poised to take the world by storm.

The void left by The Lincoln Lawyer will be filled by a range of new series, each with their own unique take on the legal thriller genre. From Apple TV's Presumed Innocent to Hulu's Suspect, there's something for everyone. With their high-profile casts and creative teams, these new series are sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer may be coming to an end, but its legacy will live on through these new series.

With their unique takes on the legal thriller genre, they're poised to take the world by storm





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The Lincoln Lawyer Presumed Innocent Suspect Apple TV Hulu Legal Thriller New Series

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