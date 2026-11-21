Alexia Jayy and her two children lost their home in a fire while moving out. The Season 29 winner launched a GoFundMe to replace essential belongings after the family escaped uninjured.

Season 29 The Voice champion Alexia Jayy and her two children lost a significant portion of their belongings in a devastating house fire that occurred on Friday. The 33-year-old singer and her family were in the midst of moving out of their residence when the blaze erupted, forcing them to abandon the property and begin the process of rebuilding their lives from scratch. Despite the total loss of their personal items, Jayy confirmed that all family members survived the incident without any physical injuries.

The Fire Occurred Minutes After Departure

Alexia Jayy revealed that the disaster unfolded with alarming speed, destroying the interior of her home in a matter of moments. She explained that she had been moving items out of the house when she decided to take a short nap. Her son called from his grandmother's residence to show her what he had cooked, prompting her to get up and visit him. According to Jayy, the family was notified that the house was on fire less than six minutes after she left the property to see her son, leaving almost no time for recovery.

Also read Fairport voice actor featured in Grand Theft Auto VI

GoFundMe Campaign Replaces Essential Belongings

In the aftermath of the fire, Alexia Jayy launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her family replace the essentials lost in the blaze. The campaign aims to collect funds for clothing, shoes, furniture, appliances, electronics, and other everyday necessities required to move forward. Jayy described the event as an unexpected hardship but emphasized that the family is doing their best to rebuild one step at a time. She expressed deep gratitude that her family is alive and safe, stating she is trusting God to carry them through the days ahead.

The visual evidence from the scene showed the inside of the house completely destroyed, with all contents reduced to rubble. However, the structural frame of the house itself remained standing, indicating that the fire consumed only the interior elements. Jayy shared photos of the devastation on social media to update followers, noting that while the fire took their stuff, it did not take their lives. She thanked supporters for checking in on her and her children, reinforcing that everyone is fine following the traumatic event.

Advertisement

A Season 29 Winner Faces New Challenge

Alexia Jayy is well-known for making history as the first black woman to win the NBC singing competition series. She competed on the team of coach Adam Levine during Season 29 and ultimately secured the victory in April. Her win included a grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. Throughout her time on the show, she appeared alongside hosts such as Carson Daly and performed at major events like the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. This recent fire presents a new hurdle for the artist as she attempts to rebuild her personal life while maintaining her momentum in the music industry.

Community Support and Moving Forward

Following the incident, Jayy took to Facebook to express her appreciation for the outpouring of support from her community. She posted a message thanking everyone for checking on her, highlighting the resilience of her family in the face of such a sudden loss. The singer has been open about her journey, previously sharing insights into her mindset and determination not to make the same mistakes twice. As she navigates this period of rebuilding, her focus remains on keeping her children safe and finding ways to replace the items that are essential for their daily lives.