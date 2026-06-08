‘The Voice’ Meets Gov Ball: Season 30 Winner Gets Main Stage Performance Slot in 2027 (EXCLUSIVE)

The winner of 'The Voice' Season 30 has been given a main stage performance slot at New York's Governors Ball music festival in 2027.

Whoever wins Season 30 of the NBC singing competition will get to perform on the main stage at the Governors Ball music festival in 2027, thanks to a partnership between Live Nation Studios, the festival and “The Voice.

” While the winner will not be revealed until the Season 30 finale in December, this technically marks Gov Ball’s first booking for 2027. They will get the opportunity to sing in front of tens of thousands of fans at New York City’s biggest music festival. Gov Ball took place last weekend at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, with headliners Lorde, Baby Keem, Stray Kids, Kali Uchis, A$AP Rocky and Jennie.

“The Voice” Season 30 premieres on NBC in September with returning coaches Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Riley Green and Queen Latifah. “Live Nation Studios helps artists tell their stories from beginning to end,” said Ryan Kroft, head of film and television at Live Nation Studios.

“Partnering with ‘The Voice’ and the Governors Ball creates a meaningful opportunity for an emerging artist to take the first step in telling their story through a live performance in front of a global audience. ” “The Governors Ball has always been about celebrating both established stars and the next generation of artists,” said Tom Russell, co-founder of the festival.

“Partnering with Live Nation Studios and ‘The Voice’ allows us to give a remarkable new talent the opportunity to perform on one of music’s biggest, most diverse stages and connect directly with fans in a live festival environment. ” “At its core, ‘The Voice’ has always been about shining a light on undiscovered talent, giving rising artists a platform to showcase their vocal prowess and develop their stage presence,” added Audrey Morrissey, executive producer and showrunner of NBC’s The Voice.

“Joining forces with Live Nation Studios and Governors Ball allows us a unique opportunity to take this exposure to the next level for our ‘Voice’ champion. ” Miles Teller and Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Play Mismatched CIA Agents in Doug Liman Spy Thriller ‘Star One,’ CAA Launching Sales in Cannes





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