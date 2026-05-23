The Vital Role Of Facility Dogs In Children's Hospitals

Research highlights the positive impact of facility dogs in reducing stress levels and improving well-being in children undergoing medical procedures.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital facility dog Grover works with patients at their Seacrest Studios to produce closed-circuit television shows beamed into their rooms. These dogs provide emotional support during stressful procedures, motivate kids to move around, and make hospitals seem less scary due to their specially trained, full-time working nature.

Despite being tethered to equipment, the little boy named Hadley demonstrates a small victory by standing up near his wheelchair during a physical therapy session, his personal therapy dog. The growing presence of facility dogs across children's hospitals contributes to improved well-being, decreased pain, and reduced stress levels in children undergoing treatments. A 2022 study found that facility dogs provided a comforting presence, built rapport, and normalized the hospital environment.

Similarly, a study in the Journal of Pediatric Nursing concluded that animal-assisted therapies were beneficial for controlling pain and blood pressure in children and teens





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Children's Hospitals Dog Therapy Emotional Support Animal-Assisted Therapies Facility Dogs Sever Stress Levels

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