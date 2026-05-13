The Viral Jaecoo 7: A Stylish Range Rover Alternative for Half the Price

The Jaecoo 7, a stylish SUV from China's largest car exporter Chery, has become a popular alternative to the Range Rover Velar. It offers a premium interior at a fraction of the price, making it an appealing option for young middle-class mums and savvy male drivers.

For years, the Ford Puma and the Nissan Qashqai have dominated the list of the most popular new cars sold in Britain. But there’s a new favourite taking the road by storm this year – and it’s fronted with a badge that most of us won’t recognise.

Jaecoo, the SUV sub-brand from China’s largest car exporter Chery, has become hugely popular thanks to its £30,000 Jaecoo 7, which looks like a stylish – and expensive – Range Rover Velar. The car, which has been dubbed the ‘Temu Range Rover’ on social media but is a big hit with families, costs a fraction of the price of one of the British luxury SUVs.

In March, the Jaecoo 7 was the most popular new car in the UK, and it became the most sold new car of 2026 to date, based on the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). A total of 10,064 Jaecoo 7s were registered in March alone, outperforming the Puma and Qashqai.

Despite going on sale only in January 2025, 26,048 Jaecoo 7s were sold last year, making it the fourth most popular retail car in the UK. Daisy Foulds says she loves her Jaecoo 7. The SUV is proving especially popular among young middle-class mums who want the Range Rover look for half the money. The Chinese car maker is now expanding its offering.

Off the back of its recent success, Jaecoo this month brought out a brand-new SUV, the flagship Jaecoo 8 which is available as a six-seater ‘Executive’ or a seven-seater ‘Luxury’ SUV. One of the biggest draws for these cars is their eye-catching price tags. The Jaecoo 7, which comes as a range-topping plug-in Super Hybrid (SHS-P), costs £35,175 – almost half the price of a £57,475 Range Rover Velar.

The £45,500 (seven-seater) or £47,500 (six-seater) SUVs are now set to build on the meteoric success of the five-seater. Money Mail has asked owners of the Jaecoo 7 what it’s really like to drive the viral 4x4 and if it lives up to the hype – or if it’s cheaper for a reason. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share HOW THIS IS MONEY CAN HELP Who buys the car?

Olivia Mundy, 27, of Oxfordshire, who runs a ‘First time mum’ TikTok account, and fiance Gary Lowe bought their Jaecoo 7s last year after seeing the SUV on TikTok. The Jaecoo 7 went viral on social media when customers – usually women in their late 20s and early 30s like Olivia – claimed they’d ditched their aspirations of owning a Range Rover and turned to Jaecoo to drive up to the school gates in style.

The mother of one daughter and pre-school teacher says it is the ‘perfect’ car for mums: ‘The space, the boot size, the big screen, the safety features: it all works so well with having a little one. ’ But younger buyers are also turning to the Jaecoo brand. Daisy Foulds, 21, says she bought her Jaecoo 7 on Valentine’s Day. She says: ‘I’ve genuinely loved owning it so far.

It fits into my life really naturally because it’s practical but still feels refined. At 21, I wanted something that felt a bit more elevated than your typical first cars, but still easy and comfortable to drive every day – and it does exactly that. ’ And it’s not just women who are buying it – savvy male drivers are also proving zealous converts to the Jaecoo 7.

Money Mail reader Adrian Batchelor, 61, from Colchester in Essex, has been driving for more than 40 years and says he has owned ‘lots of really decent cars’, including Range Rovers, Jaguars and Maseratis. He says he was curious about the Jaecoo 7 because it appeared to be ‘excellent value’ based on the levels of kit, features and equipment. And it only took one test drive to convince him to buy one.

Retired jeweller Adrian adds: ‘I test drove one in December last year and was completely sold. I HAD to have one. ’ Thanks to the staggering popularity of the Jaecoo 7, in just 12 months Jaecoo went from launching in the UK to becoming the fastest growing mainstream automotive brand in the last decade. Jaecoo has brought out its 8 SUV - available as a six-seater or seven-seater.

It starts from £45,500. It shares the same striking waterfall grille as the 7. Will it prove as popular? Premium interior for a cheap price: Luxury trim owners get a driver’s head-up display, anti-dazzle rear view mirror, an air purification system, cooled and ventilated welcome front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Why is it so popular? The Jaecoo 7 has been so popular because buyers love its appealing price point. Olivia says: ‘I love the look of a Range Rover, but it’s not realistically in my budget, especially with mum life and everything else.

‘With the Jaecoo, I felt like I was getting a premium car for a fraction of the cost. ’ Similarly, new mum Chantel Lord, 31, of Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, who goes by Diaries of a Business Mum on TikTok and Instagram, says she swapped out her four-year-old Range Rover Sport Autobiography, which costs around £125,000 brand new, because she and her husband needed to save money as they were renovating a house





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