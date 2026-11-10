The Viral Coffee Cup That Traces Back to Italy and a Chinese Factory

A shopper investigates a trendy stainless steel espresso cup sold by an Amsterdam brand, tracing its design to a 1970s Italian company and its manufacture to a Chinese factory selling near-identical goods for far less.

My partner unpacked a set of shiny, shallow stainless steel ice cream bowls with thin stems when we moved in together. They reminded me of a dessert coupe sold by chef Laila Gohar.

When I asked about them, my partner admitted they had bought the bowls from a model's stoop sale, and later found the same ones for sale on AliExpress. The bowls stuck with me when I saw an Instagram ad for a coffee set from an Amsterdam-based brand called Soos Atelier. The set included a double-walled espresso cup resting on a square saucer, with small divots for a matching spoon. It looked chic, sleek and vaguely Bauhaus.

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One set cost $60, but the brand was running a deal of two for the price of one, while stock lasted. The product was marketed as a 'Brutalist stainless steel coffee cup set'. None of the stores I checked claimed outright to have designed the cup.

However, the branding, with its talk of ateliers and studios and artfully unstaged photos of messy tabletops, suggested a small design company that had spent months creating a cool object and was now charging a price that reflected that labor. That impression faded once I found the same cup at other retailers. It did not take long to find near-identical versions on AliExpress and Temu for around $5. This raised a simple question: who really makes this cup?

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Vintage Italian Design Origins

I found two answers, and they pointed in very different directions. The first answer is that the design did not originate in Amsterdam or in China. It traces back to Italy in the 1970s or 1980s, when a company called Guido Bergna made stainless steel coffee equipment that collectors still prize today. The vintage Guido Bergna cup is almost identical to the model I had seen across the internet.

The main difference is the handle. The Guido Bergna handle is a flattened half-oval, while the internet version has a handle shaped like an ear. Original vintage pieces are still available if you know where to look, which makes the cheaper copies harder to justify as simple inspiration. The second answer took more digging.

I ordered one cup from Soos Atelier and a similar-looking model from AliExpress for $1.18, expecting that a match would give me a clue. The two cups were close but not the same. They differed in weight and in small details of the finish and shape. I kept searching, opening tab after tab, until I located the Alibaba storefront of a company called Jiangmen Wahming.

Factory Supplies Boutique Brand

I ordered an espresso cup directly from the factory. Its wholesale price was around $3, and a sample cost $5. When it arrived, it was identical to the Soos Atelier cup, with the same smooth mirror finish, the same weight, the same handle and the same bevel on the saucer. Jiangmen Wahming's storefront appeared to offer matching versions of many other Soos Atelier products as well.

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The overlap was extensive. Of the 31 stainless steel products in the Soos Atelier online shop, I found 21 with look-alikes in the Jiangmen Wahming shop. These included the stainless steel ice cream bowls my partner had bought at the stoop sale. Those bowls cost $30 at Soos Atelier.

The pattern suggests that a single factory is supplying a large share of the stainless steel housewares sold by a brand that presents itself as a boutique design label. This is not limited to one brand. The cup is a viral product that is sold everywhere, from Walmart to the most expensive design shops.

Retail Markup And Shopper Advice

There is something almost dizzying about a decades-old Italian design being reproduced in a Chinese factory, then rebranded in Europe and sold at a large markup to American shoppers scrolling through Instagram. Still, it is hard to blame the sellers entirely. Buying cheaply and selling dearly is the basic talent of the salesman, and building a world that feels expensive around an ordinary object is what marketing has always done. The problem arises when everyone uses the same trick.

Shoppers learn the pattern, grow suspicious, then grow bored, and finally move on to something else. For now, the simplest advice is to check the origin of a product before paying a premium for its story.