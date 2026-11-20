More than 100 years later, it’s still a hit.

that feels like a safe choice. I’m a creature of habit, I suppose—and I’ve already perfected my scramble. , I have a feeling that my egg-based meals are about to get a little more exciting.

But there’s one vintage recipe that I’m especially eager to try:The Fannie Farmer CookbookIts name comes from the finely grated egg yolks that are sprinkled over the whole dish, resembling the Goldenrod plant’s small yellow flowers. It’s an especially festive dish to make in the Executive Culinary Director Nicole McLaughlin’s take on Goldenrod Eggs is creamier and more loaded than.

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Topped with bacon, green onion, and hot sauce, it’s an elegant and flavor-packed meal fit for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.. Cut them in half, and then separate the yolks from the whites. Chop up the egg whites and then set both the yolks and the whites aside.

Next, you’ll make the béchamel sauce. Over medium-high heat, melt butter in a saucepan. Whisk in flour and cook for about a minute, taking care to stir constantly.

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Then, whisk in milk and cream and bring the whole mixture to a boil. Again, continue stirring constantly to avoid burning and to keep it as smooth as possible. , salt, and pepper to taste. Keep simmering and stirring often for about three to five minutes.

Then, add in your chopped egg whites and cook them into the mixture until they’re heated through. Once the mixture is ready to go, divide the creamed eggs over toast . Use a microplane to grate the egg yolks over the creamed eggs. You can also use a fine-mesh sieve to push the yolks through, or simply crumble them finely with your fingers.

France C said, “This made for a very tasty brunch and I’d definitely make it again! ” “My husband had Goldenrod Egg since a child, but he has never had it this good,” wrote Patsy.

“Thanks for the upgrade to an age old recipe! ” “This has been our traditional Easter morning breakfast. We use eggs from the Easter egg hunt. It can be colorful when we have blue, pink, or green egg whites. This will bring on the giggles. ” —Eunice Jalass