Tamilore Oshikanlu is a breaking news reporter for the Daily Beast. She recently graduated from Howard University and her work has appeared in places like The Washington Post, Capital B News, Open Campus Media, The Hilltop, and more.

table, with two co-hosts warming her chair until she returns. Behind the Table, overseas following its successful 2025 New York City run.

“This is your last podcast for a little bit because next week you’re not going to be here,” executive producer Brian Teta, 49, told Behar during the episode. “Are we talking about this? ”The View/ Instagram The 83-year-old confirmed she’ll be jetting off to Paris on Thursday to kick off the international run—but clarified that viewers won’t entirely be rid of her just yet.

“Well, they made me bank the weekend shows,” she said, explaining she will still appear in prerecorded weekend episodes “even though I’m not here. ” The veteran host also appeared genuinely surprised to learn that ABC had already lined up replacement hosts to fill her chair while she is abroad.

“Like who? ” Behar shot back excitedly. Executive producer Brian Teta said Sheryl Underwood's upcoming appearance on 'The View' was no secret.host Sheryl Underwood, 62, will step in during Behar’s first week away, though only for two days. Journalist Kara Swisher, 63, is then expected to take over the following week.

Kara Swisher will be stepping into Joy Behar’s seat. The pair continued running through the list of temporary co-hosts before Teta casually revealed that former“I don’t think she knows yet, but I will let her know,” he joked. Teta added that 54-year-old Ana Navarro—who previously filled in for Behar in January when she was sidelined by illness—would also return for select episodes.

Her departure comes just months after fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, took a two-month leave of absence following the birth of her baby in February. While Griffin was away,cycled through several guest co-hosts, including Underwood, former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, 49, and reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, 28. Behar herself also missed several episodes in November after suffering what she described as a “very, very, very painful” broken toe when she accidentally dropped an iPad on her foot.

, is a comedy centered around women reflecting on the marriages that shaped—and in some cases scarred—their lives. The production stars Behar alongside actress Jackie Hoffman, 65, and a pair of British performers. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage The longtime TV host also said she plans to spend her downtime in Paris visiting exhibits dedicated to artists Henri Matisse and Alexander Calder.

Following the Paris performances, Behar said the production will head to London, to the Boulevard Theater in the West End, for a second week of shows.





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