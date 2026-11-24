Sunny Hostin says Hillary Clinton has 'never been wrong about anything,' citing her post calling the Jensen Huang reinstatement a corruption scandal.

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The Food Babe Vani Hari Doesn’t Think So… | Tomi Lahren is Fearless Food Babe: Bread That Doesn’t Break Down on Your Shelves Won’t Break Down in Your Stomach | Tomi Lahren is FearlessAna Navarro says Dems floating White male presidential candidate 'pisses me off'Sunny Hostin touts Hillary Clinton's reaction to Nvidia news, says she's 'never been wrong' "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin touted Hillary Clinton's reaction to the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday, telling the audience that Clinton has "never been wrong.

"has"never been wrong about anything," pointing to her reaction to the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump's role. Hostin read the former Secretary of State's post to X, which said,"Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal?

Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal?

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Yes. If it’s 'super intelligence,' call it Supergate.

"Hostin claimed Trump made"approximately $15 million" upon Huang being reinstated through the company's stock rise. A Financial Times report said the president could have made up to $15 million upon Huang's return.

"The board is not doing its job — the board of this company — and what the board asked the government, which shouldn't even be a conversation, they asked the government whether or not the Trump administration would make sure or would qualify that Jensen was not a national security risk," Hostin said. "Trump said he's not a national security risk, which is not true.

And then second, they asked that the Justice Department not be investigating him… This is corruption to the highest level.

" Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends the 2026 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Sept. 22, 2026. MS NOW HOST THREATENS TO EJECT ‘TECH BRO’ GUEST DURING JENSEN HUANG DEBATE, WARNS 'THE DOOR'S RIGHT THERE!

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' "Sunny Hostin is an extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. I lose brain cells every single time I have the displeasure of hearing her speak," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital. Clinton has appeared on"The View" numerous times over the years, with friendly receptions on the liberal-leaning show.

Nvidia's board decided to bring back Huang after he resigned earlier this month following reports of an extramarital relationship with Trump spoke with CNBC on Monday after Huang was reinstated, revealing that he intervened to get him back on as CEO.in an interview when asked about the development and whether Huang could have been reinstated without his input.

"I believe my intervention was very important. "worked over the weekend to reinstate Huang after they received security briefings and became convinced that Huang did not present a national security threat in his role as CEO. In recent days, Vance worked with figures in Silicon Valley and higher-ups at Nvidia to urge the board to reinstate him, the source said.

The source also said the administration viewed Huang's support for open-source AI as a backstop against major AI companies accruing uncontested capabilities behind closed doors — a rare position among AI executives. President Donald Trump stands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the"A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, D.C.

, Oct. 8, 2026. TRUMP OFFICIALS TOLD 'NOT TO STAB EACH OTHER' AMID DEMANDS NVIDIA DISPUTE BE PUT UNDER OATH IN CONGRESS "It is so crazy to think about a president and vice president of the United States calling a board and browbeating them into reversing a decision that they made, and then reversed because the President of the United States is calling on the phone," she said. Navarro added,"And you know how we know that?

Because Donald Trump went on TV and told us that he called into the board. He is so corrupt that he doesn't even realize that the things he's doing are so wrong that maybe he shouldn't be saying them on national TV. "