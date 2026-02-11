Sara Haines Defends Haley Stevens' Endorsement of Mike Rogers as Brave Act of Conscience

The View co-host Sara Haines called Rep. Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers a brave act of conscience, while Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff criticized it as a double standard.

Sara Haines, a co-host of ABC's The View, publicly defended Rep. Haley Stevens on Monday by describing her decision to endorse Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers as a brave act of conscience. The outspoken remark came during a heated segment that pitted Haines against fellow panelists who viewed the endorsement as a betrayal of Democratic principles. Haines argued that true integrity requires holding party loyalty accountable even when it comes at a personal political cost. She contended that while Donald Trump remains dangerous, that fact should not end every conversation about acceptable behavior within our own ranks.

Haines explicitly addressed the controversy surrounding Stevens' former rival, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, by pointing to his previous association with leftist commentator Hasan Piker. She stated that she would never campaign with Piker, comparing his presence to that of Nick Fuentes among Republicans. Haines emphasized that individuals must denounce harmful rhetoric regardless of the political side from which it originates. She noted that El-Sayed had already distanced himself from Piker well before Stevens made her final decision, yet she believed the endorsement was still justified on moral grounds.

Also read Haley Stevens Says Anti-Abortion Mike Rogers Can Be the Next ‘Murkowski’ or ‘McCain’

The segment revealed a deep rift among the panel, with Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro strongly opposing Haines' stance. Hostin suggested that Stevens might be motivated by a bruised ego rather than genuine principle, stating that shame should fall on her if that were the case. Haines countered that integrity is tested most when backing a party means losing something valuable. She insisted that loyalty cannot be loaned out and must be earned by candidates every single time through their actions and words.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin supported Stevens by drawing parallels to Liz Cheney breaking with the Republican Party. Griffin argued that independent thinkers should be praised when they take principled stands, regardless of which party they challenge. She noted that Stevens had raised serious concerns about antisemitism during the primary race. Griffin concluded that if Stevens believes this endorsement represents her true principles, she has the right to make that choice without undue criticism.

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Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff provided a sharp counterargument, telling Fox News Digital that Haines' defense struggles to align with established facts. Shroff pointed out that he was among the early Democrats who demanded El-Sayed distance himself from Piker. He confirmed that El-Sayed stopped campaigning with Piker and directly criticized his rhetoric as harmful to the campaign. Shroff emphasized that these actions occurred long before Stevens made her last-minute endorsement of Rogers.

Shroff accused Haines of applying a double standard by treating hate from one side as disqualifying while ignoring it on the other. He argued that the comparison to Liz Cheney does not hold up because Cheney opposed Trump due to concerns about democracy. In contrast, Shroff noted that Stevens claims to oppose Rogers due to intolerance of hate, yet Rogers has built his campaign around anti-Muslim sentiment. He concluded that the endorsement makes no sense given Rogers' central strategy and Stevens' previous statements about Republican conduct.

The endorsement itself occurred after Stevens lost the Democratic primary for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat. She appeared with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Stevens cited El-Sayed's anger and lack of kindness as primary reasons for her switch. The move sealed a public rupture between the two Democrats who had previously competed in the same race.

Both El-Sayed and Rogers campaigns were contacted for comment regarding the televised debate. Neither office provided an immediate response to the requests for statements. The segment aired on Monday, November 2, 2026, marking another flashpoint in a highly contentious Michigan Senate race. The disagreement highlights broader tensions within the Democratic Party regarding loyalty, principle, and strategic endorsements.

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The incident underscores the complex dynamics of crossing party lines in an increasingly polarized political environment. Haines' defense of Stevens ignited a fresh wave of criticism from Democratic strategists and activists. Meanwhile, Republicans have welcomed the endorsement as a sign of credibility for Rogers' campaign. The debate on The View reflects larger questions about what motivates politicians to abandon their parties.

As the election cycle continues, the focus remains on how these endorsements influence voter sentiment in Michigan. Observers are watching to see if Stevens' argument for conscience over party loyalty gains traction. The sharp division on the panel suggests that the debate over her decision is far from over. Media analysts will likely dissect the rhetoric used by all participants in the coming days. The incident serves as a case study in modern political discourse and media coverage.

Haines maintained that compromising is necessary in politics, but loyalty must be earned. She reiterated that loaning support to a party without accountability is unsustainable. This perspective challenges the traditional expectations of Democratic unity during general elections. Critics argue that such public breaks weaken party cohesion and help opposing candidates. Supporters view them as necessary acts of moral clarity in times of crisis. The Michigan race remains a key battleground for national political narratives.