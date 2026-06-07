The View From the Far Side

Psychiatry often treats the brain well and the person poorly. A historian who became a patient and a prisoner on what medication can't reach and what recovery actually requires.

Anosognosia, the brain's inability to recognize its own illness, can leave the sufferer the last to know. Medication can steady the brain's storms but, research suggests, cannot by itself rebuild a disrupted life.

The most dangerous thing about losing your mind is that, from the inside, it can feel like finally finding it. In the autumn of 2024, I moved through the world with a certainty I had chased my whole intellectual life. I am a historian by training.

The grievances I had accumulated against my family, against former colleagues, against a mental health system that had failed me for the better part of a decade all fit together with an elegance that felt, in the moment, not like madness but like clarity. I was not unraveling. I was, I believed, finally seeing.hospital. The clarity was the illness.

That is the first thing I want this column to take seriously: severe mental illness does not always announce itself as suffering. Sometimes it arrives wearing the face of insight, and the person living inside it is the last to know. The first is that I am a scholar. I hold a doctorate in history from the University of Chicago, and my first book was about state violence and the institutions societies build to contain it.

I understood confinement as a subject. The second is that I became its object. The institutions I had studied with a scholar's authority—the hospital, the jail, the apparatus of psychiatric power—I came to know as a prisoner without a name. I have been the patient given 15 minutes a month with a psychiatrist who never once asked me a personal question.

I have been the man in a 4-by-4 cell, holding my face up to a thin draft from an air duct because it was the only thing in that room moving toward me rather than away. I have read my own medical records and found a stranger described there, in the flat language of risk.

This column is written from both of those vantages at once—the distant one I kept as a scholar, and the one I reached only from inside. American psychiatry has become very good at one thing and oddly unable to do another. It can match a diagnosis to a, after years of treating the wrong one, lithium quieted storms in me that nothing else could touch, and I am But medication, however necessary, cannot by itself rebuild a life.

It cannot restore the relationships the illness dismantled. It cannot answer the question every seriously ill person is finally asking beneath the symptoms: is there anyone who will still try to see me? That question is not in the diagnostic manual. There is no billing code for it.

The system has quietly decided it is someone else's problem. This, I think, is the deepest error of the medical model as we now practice it: not that it treats the brain, but that it treats the brain as though it were the whole person. Kay Redfield Jamison puts it exactly inWhat healed me, in the end, was not only the medication.

It was a recreational therapist who fell into step beside me on my courtyard runs, not to monitor me but to keep me company. It was a psychologist who asked about my mother instead of my blood levels.

It was my mother herself, who drove every week for 10 months to sit with me in rooms designed to discourage, and who decided, against considerable evidence, that the sick man sending cruel emails and the son she had raised were the same person, and that the son was still in there, worth waiting for. None of that is reimbursable. All of it was essential.

The science has a name for what was happening in those encounters—limbic resonance, the synchronizing of onewith another. But you don't need the term. It is what it feels like to be known and seen. And the accumulating evidence, from theis a public health emergency to decades of outcomes research, points toward a conclusion psychiatry has been slow to absorb: connection is not a supplement to treatment.

It is a condition of recovery. That the system so rarely delivers this is not mainly the fault of the clinicians inside it, most of whom are running triage in a system built for security rather than care. We fund the locks and the liability; we have never funded the time that healing takes. The biopsychosocial model is not so much rejected as quietly unfunded.can feel like genius.

Why a person can lose the very capacity to recognize that they are ill—a neurological condition called anosognosia—and what that does to the families shut out by laws meant to protect a patient from everyone but his own illness. Why the system answers danger but not suffering, so that care arrives only after the harm is done.

What we lost in trading the talking cure for the prescription pad, and what we'll lose again trading the pad for an all-too-complimentarySome weeks I will write as a historian, some weeks as a patient, because the truth needs both. And I will try to be honest about the harm I caused as well as the harm done to me. Severe illness does not absolve, and I won't pretend otherwise. There is a quality of starlight I keep returning to.

The light you see arriving from a distant star left its source years ago; you are always looking into the past when you look up to the night sky. What I could not see during the years I was ill, I can see now, from the only vantage that made the seeing possible: the far side of it. But unlike starlight, that kind of delayed seeing can do something. It can be written down.

It can reach someone still standing in the dark. Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation: The U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and CommunityPatrick William Kelly, Ph. D., is a historian and writer who examines mental illness, psychiatry, and recovery from the inside, bringing the analytical eye of a scholar to institutions he once studied only from a distance. Self Tests are all about you.

Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPD has taken 2,000 guns off the streets so far this yearThe NYPD announced it has taken more than 2,000 guns off the streets of New York City so far this year.

Read more »

The OKC Thunder will go as far as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Takes ThemOklahoma City’s star has his own throne to keep next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder are now setting their sights on next season after falling short in the W

Read more »

Indie Games 2026: The Best Titles So FarThe year 2026 has seen a plethora of top-tier indie game releases, with several standout titles that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. From the critically acclaimed Mina the Hollower to the bizarre and surreal Titanium Court, this article rounds up some of the greatest indie games of 2026 so far, highlighting their unique features, gameplay, and reception.

Read more »

World Cup roundtable: Who will win, who will surprise and how far will U.S. advance?Times reporter Kevin Baxter and Times en Español reporters Eduard Cauich and Jad El Reda help readers prepare for the World Cup.

Read more »