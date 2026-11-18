Whoopi Goldberg demanded Democrats impeach HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr after the US lost its measles elimination status amid over 5,400 cases. The White House defended Kennedy, citing vaccination encouragement.

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of The View, demanded that Democrats impeach Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr following the United States losing its measles elimination status.

The announcement came Tuesday from the Pan American Health Organization, marking the first time in 26 years that the US lost this status after more than 5,400 confirmed measles cases were reported this year. On Wednesday's show, the panel discussed the outbreak and largely blamed Kennedy, pointing to his past scrutiny of vaccines as a cause for the rise in cases. Goldberg went as far as to hold him responsible for measles-related deaths.

Also read ‘View’ Host Goes Scorched Earth on Trump Goon: ‘Children Are Dying!’

Goldberg Demands Impeachment Of Kennedy

'I'm just gonna say it: get his a-- out of there! ' Goldberg said to a cheering audience. 'Just impeach him! Impeach him!

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Impeach him. I don't wanna say it, but I feel like he's responsible for many people not making it. Get him gone, man!

' she added. When co-host Joy Behar remarked that members of President Donald Trump's cabinet could still remain in office for two more years, Goldberg doubled down on Kennedy's impeachment.

'Start with this one! ' Goldberg continued. 'Start with this one, and then go to Hegseth, and then go to the other ones, and get people in these positions who can actually do the damn job! We are tired of this!

Call To Remove Hegseth Follows Measles Crisis

People are dying! Children are dying! Stop it! Impeach him!

' She referenced Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in her call to action. In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster defended Kennedy and said that the Trump administration has repeatedly encouraged measles vaccination, citing an ABC News interview with Trump from April 2025.

'President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have both stated that vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infections. In response to outbreaks, the President and Secretary have repeatedly encouraged measles vaccination, coordinated with states, and facilitated the deployment of vaccine doses across the country,' Schuster said. Fox News Digital also reached out to HHS and ABC for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The View panel has frequently criticized Kennedy's leadership, sometimes making extreme accusations.

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Behar Makes Extreme Accusations Against Kennedy

Earlier this year, Behar similarly accused Kennedy of 'trying to kill us.

' 'Here you've got a guy who is in charge of our health, who is a former heroin addict ... he swam in sewage! Who does that?

' Behar said in April. 'And snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America. We're in a lot of trouble,' she added.

The hosts' criticism comes amid heightened scrutiny of Kennedy's vaccine policies. Goldberg's demand for impeachment reflects ongoing tensions over public health leadership. The measles outbreak has sparked concerns among health experts, with the loss of elimination status signaling a significant setback. The White House has emphasized its efforts to combat the outbreak through vaccination campaigns and coordination with states.

The segment on The View highlighted the political divide over Kennedy's role. Goldberg's passionate plea to 'get him gone' resonated with the audience, underscoring the urgency felt by critics. The call to impeach Kennedy and other cabinet members like Hegseth suggests a broader frustration with the administration's handling of health and other issues. As the US grapples with the measles outbreak, the debate over leadership and accountability continues to intensify.