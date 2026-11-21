Sunny Hostin defended Gavin Newsom's decision to commute all of California's death row sentences, while Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines argued victims' families should have been notified first.

The View co-host Ana Navarro appeared surprised when her co-host Sunny Hostin defended California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute the death sentences of all 548 death row inmates in early November without first notifying the victims' families.

Newsom's action effectively ended capital punishment in California years after he issued an executive moratorium on executions. The commutations came as Newsom seeks counsel from Bill Clinton as he plots Project 2029, and as he weighs a future presidential run. Navarro opened the discussion by saying she opposed the blanket nature of the move and the lack of advance notice.

Also read Riverside County judge hands down 1st death sentence since Newsom announced commutations

She said she did not like the way it went through and argued Newsom needed the approval and agreement of the families of the victims before announcing it, because the people whose sentences were commuted are on death row and committed murder. She added that she tends to be against blanket pardons to begin with. Navarro said these decisions should be taken on a case-by-case basis and called it disrespectful to the victims' families.

She said people can disagree or agree with the death penalty, but if your loved one has been murdered, you have the right to be told this is happening before you read about it. Hostin pushed back, saying she disagreed. She repeated yes when Navarro asked whether she believed the victim's family should have been told.

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Hostin said she is an opponent of the death penalty and believes God gives life, and she said those cases fell under Newsom's purview as governor. Hostin argued the system is broken and that no one should have to pay the ultimate price for a broken system. She said one innocent person being put to death is not worth the entire system.

She said the system is not a deterrent, citing statistics that more than half of death row exonerees are Black even though Black people make up just 13.6 percent of the U.S. population. Hostin added that nearly 60 percent of people found to have been wrongfully convicted of murder by the Innocence Project are African Americans. She concluded the system is broken and that people should not pay the ultimate price for it.

Co-hosts debate family notification

Alyssa Farah Griffin sided with Navarro, calling it a betrayal of the families not to notify them beforehand. She noted people can agree or disagree on the death penalty and that it has come up as a ballot initiative in California twice in the last decade, with voters choosing to keep capital punishment in place. Griffin said Newsom has the purview to do this, but not notifying families gets in the way of their grief.

She said there is no greater trauma than having a loved one murdered in a brutal way and believing it was adjudicated in court with a certain outcome, only to find out in a newspaper that it is not happening. Griffin said the situation should have been handled better and suggested a political side to it.

She said Newsom wants to run for president and wants to seem more progressive, contrasting himself with Kamala Harris, who may also run and who was a prosecutor who put people in jail. She said she did not like it and that he should have notified the families. Sara Haines agreed with Navarro and Griffin, arguing that undoing all the death sentences treated every case the same.

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She said if you want to change something going forward you put it on a ballot, and California clearly does not want the death penalty taken off. She said Newsom should have looked at cases individually because families get nothing back when there is no outreach. Haines said any closure these families get is small, but some people deeply found something in the conviction and the determination. She said undoing it all in one blanket swipe treats everyone the same.

Newsom defends death row commutations

In a letter explaining the decision, Newsom wrote that it was among the most difficult of his career, not because he doubted its necessity for the state but because he knew its announcement might surface excruciating memories for victims' families. He said he deeply respects the views of those who strongly disagree, including some families of victims who suffered the worst possible loss. Newsom said he holds that painful truth along with the belief that this is a righteous action.

He said he was acting on his long and deeply held conviction that individually and collectively society is stronger when it rejects state-sanctioned killing. Later in the letter, Newsom noted that California voters have voted to keep the death penalty on the books and said he respects that.

He acknowledged the limits of the clemency action, noting it does not repeal the death penalty and is limited to commuting current death sentences, with the power to repeal resting with the Legislature and voters. Y. David Scharf, chairman of Morrison Cohen LLP, told Fox News Digital in a statement that victims' rights were disregarded and trampled by Newsom.

Legal experts criticise notification gap

He said whatever one's view of the death penalty, the families of murder victims deserved more than to learn the sentences in their loved ones' cases were being swept away as part of a blanket decision affecting hundreds of cases. Scharf said the governor may have the constitutional authority to commute these sentences, but having the power to do something does not mean the people most profoundly affected should be treated as an afterthought.

He said at a minimum these families deserved notice, respect and an opportunity to be heard before such a consequential decision. California prosecutors previously slammed Newsom's death row commutations, accusing the governor of putting politics over people. Newsom had earlier commuted death sentences as part of a broader effort that drew criticism from law enforcement and victims' advocates.