'The View' co-host calls Democrats missing Hegseth impeachment vote a 'self-inflicted wound'

'The View' co-hosts blasted Democrats who missed the Pete Hegseth impeachment vote, with Sara Haines calling it a 'self-inflicted wound' for the party.

Blue states elect Democrats who supported permanent cash handout policy as part of mayors coalitionJeffries promises ‘remedial assistance’ to anyone impacted by Trump immigration enforcement EXCLUSIVE: Jewish physician wins religious exemption from union membership and fees over Israel stances State Department official blasts 'moronic' Washington Post report on Marco Rubio's required military flightsJim Caviezel says a surreal encounter with Jesus convinced him to star in 'The Passion of the Christ'Trump touts legal victory over BBC as judge says his lawsuit against British broadcaster can proceedTurning Point USA Spox Andrew Kolvet speaks out as Jennifer Welch, Dave Chappelle mock Charlie Kirk's murder Biden reveals letter Trump left him at White House that made it seem 'as if there were two Donald Trumps' 'I've Had It' host Jennifer Welch cheers Wisconsin brewing company that called Kirk an 'awful human being'Jamie Raskin calls concerns over spending too much time investigating Trump a media 'narrative'Fun fact: The first public opera house opened on Venice in 1637Teachers union has become ‘much more political,’ former NEA member says"F U, CANADA!

" Craig Carton Declares Connor Hellebuyck an AMERICAN HERO | The Craig Carton ShowConnecticut teacher of 33 years says she was escorted out of school over classroom crucifix Dave Chappelle’s Charlie Kirk Jokes Leave Conservative YouTuber Questioning When Comedy Becomes CrueltyCraig Carton x Dan Dakich | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichCraig Carton Calls Out Indiana Basketball | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichVideoCo-hosts of "The View" called out Democrats after some Democrats missed the vote to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth this week. Some Democrats expressed frustration this week after nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers missed Tuesday night's impeachment vote involving Hegseth.

Also read Full List of Democrats who missed hegseth impeachment vote

While several lawmakers said they were stuck in traffic or attending other events, the absences drew criticism from voters and commentators.said, noting some who cited traffic as their reason for not being able to appear.

"I know what time I’m getting somewhere. I have a Waze thing, you ever tried that? Nancy Pelosi, was she one of them?

Advertisement

" "She was doing a veterans event," Goldberg replied as others confirmed Pelosi was one of the 11 lawmakers who failed to appear. "She probably couldn’t find the train station," Goldberg joked. "This was really a self-inflicted wound on the Democrats, and that’s the part that’s frustrating," Sara Haines said.

"Everyone called, voters, show up at the poll, make your voice known, change, change, change, America showed up at those polls and said, ‘please help us’ and one week later you can’t show up at work. It’s a bad look!

" HEGSETH THWARTS GOP-LED IMPEACHMENT PUSH AS QUESTIONS SWIRL OVER WHETHER ALLEGATIONS RISE TO HIGH CRIMESHaines later added,"I blame a little on leadership because you need to keep the group together, but mostly I blame it on the individuals for not showing up for their work. "ABC's"The View" co-hosts, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin during the show on May 1, 2024.

Dan Turrentine, who co-hosts"The Huddle" and is a former Democratic strategist, told Fox News Digital:"Seven Republicans and 11 Democrats missed. This is unfortunately common during a Lame Duck, as some elected’s leaving are done with the place," he wrote.

Advertisement

"But, in this instance, on the Democratic side, most did not plan or intend to miss. It’s embarrassing for the individuals and the party, and a good reminder of the most important aspect of being a representative — voting. "