Real ones know it's the best time to stock up on undies.

Calling all angels—the Victoria’s Secret Black Friday sale has officially kicked off with some stellar early deals. Throughfor seven years, I know there’s a real advantage to checking out sooner rather than later.

Yes, discounts will deepen as Black Friday approaches, but if you have your eye on a specific size, color, or style on the VS site, you’d be smart to grab it before it sells out. . You’ll find all of them marked down during the early Black Friday sale, including the brand’s famously boob-boosting Bombshell styles.

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But the discounts extend to everyday essentials, too, like lightly lined T-shirt bras, delicate lace balconettes, and comfy Beyond bras, Victoria’s Secret is known for its wide range of panties in fun colors and patterns, from high-cut bikinis to barely-there V-strings. Its early Black Friday sale includes one of the brand’s signature deals:Is there anything quite so cozy as a stretchy modal or silky soft PJ set—especially on chilly winter nights?

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These picks are practically begging to be worn for long afternoons on the couch. They’re also a smartGet 30% Off Cashmere Sweaters, Leathers Bags & Perfumes At Quince Black Fridayteam in 2023 with more than five years of experience covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other major shopping events. She has worked in media for over 15 years, ...