Large language models can now redesign your TV and upgrade your camera for you. Is the physical world ready to be Claude Code-d?﻿

Large language models can now redesign your TV and upgrade your camera for you. Is the physical world ready to be Claude Code-d? ﻿is editor-at-large and Vergecast co-host with over a decade of experience covering consumer tech.

Previously, at Protocol, The Wall Street Journal, and Wired. Like so many things with AI, it’s not that large language models opened up some wholly new capability. For as long as there have been gadgets, a few users have been hacking, modding, jailbreaking, and tweaking them to their liking. What is new is that it’s easy now.

Also read Claude helped prove 167-year-old Riemann hypothesis, researcher claims

People all over the world are discovering that they can use large language models to hack their hardware simply by prompting Claude Code or Codex to do it. It has led to a boom in developer-friendly gadgets and created a market for better software on just about every device you can think of. For one developer in India who goes by Gathin T, the whole thing started almost on a whim.

“One afternoon, I was fiddling with my TV, and it was just really shitty,” he tells me. His was a set made by Xiaomi and running Android TV, with so many ads and so much interface chaos it was hard to even change inputs. And he got to thinking: If you can install another launcher on your Android phone, maybe you can do the same to your TV.

“The first thing that came to mind was to remove the bloatware from the TV,” he says. “Then I thought, why not make it look better? ” Gathin prompted Claude Code and discovered that with a couple of permissions tweaks and a toggle of USB debugging mode, his chatbot could control his TV as long as they were on the same Wi-Fi network.

An hour and a half later, Gathin had redesigned his TV to his liking — no more onscreen ads, a simpler interface, easier access to his PlayStation on another input. Heabout what he’d done and promptly went viral. So Gathin put together his work, bought a domain, and launchedon GitHub, got thousands of pull requests and feature ideas, and inspired countless people to point their own chatbot at their big screen.

Gathin is careful to note that the only TVs that work this easily are based on Android. But for vibe hackers everywhere, the good news is that Android kind of runs everything. From dishwashers to digital photo frames to luxury cars, even gadgets that don’t look like Android often run Android.

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Even when they don’t, odds are good that there’s another way in. If there’s a hidden API, your LLM can find it. If the firmware file lives on a website somewhere, your LLM can unpack it, explore it, and repackage it to your liking. Again, few of the technical capabilities here are new, and enterprising developers have been doing this kind of work for many years.

Some have even been using AI for several years to make the work easier. But when Claude Code first had its “oh my gosh it works” moment in late 2025, developers began leaning on the tools even more — and non-developers began discovering they, too, could build software now. And over the course of 2026, more and more people began pointing that capability at their hardware. Now, it seems, all hardware is hacker hardware.

Camera enthusiasts embraced the possibilities of vibe hacking as fast as anyone, using LLMs to repackage their camera software in all sorts of ways. Firmware hacks like Magic Lantern are a staple of the camera community, but suddenly it seems liketo add new recording capabilities, support higher resolutions, or even add new looks and color profiles to their shots.

Many are using the tools to give their old gear new life; other, more enterprising vibe coders are pointing their bots at their brand-new hardware.for custom firmware and new features. M-Vave has even released an open-source firmware, embracing the hackers as other companies have tried to keep them out. The FM-1 is cheap, it’s easy to hack, and it’s raising questions about what higher-end manufacturers can even do to compete.

Gamers, who are also using AI to decompile and mod the games they love, are using LLMs to add new features to their consoles. One vibe coderIn the games world in particular, this has caused the industry to fight back. Game makers are looking for ways to protect their work from being decompiled and made available for free and on other platforms.

Luke Dicken, a longtime gaming executive who was recently Take-Two’s head of artificial intelligence, recentlythat the industry will start to embrace “more invasive DRM, platform-level solutions, and probably more of a push towards streaming solutions since nobody can decompile what they can’t get their hands on. ” Hardware makers will push harder to lock down their systems; companies across the board will pursue legal action to protect their intellectual property. All this hardware access also creates new risks for users.

When you install a vibe-coded version of your camera’s firmware, you are now well outside the bounds of what the camera manufacturer is equipped to help you solve. You might be stuck asking Claude to fix the problems Claude created. As Ritchie Roesch, “It’s not so much if someone’s camera will become a permanent paperweight, it’s a matter of when and how many, and whether it will be yours.

”) route for the enterprising vibe hacker lies in an entirely new kind of hardware. ESP32 modules, which package networking chips, microphones, speakers, and more into a simple and hacker-friendly package, are suddenly everywhere in hardware communities. So sure, you can use Claude Code toESP32 modules are perfectly suited to help you build the kind of hyper-specific device Apple or Samsung would never consider.

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With a few dollars and a few prompts, you can build a way to seeThe arms race between device manufacturers and vibe hackers is only going to continue. As AI models get more powerful, and both the tools and their users get more sophisticated, it’ll be easier and easier for anyone to point their bot at their TV, their car, or their washing machine and see what happens.

Some manufacturers will try their best to keep the hackers out; others will look for ways to safely embrace them. Some users will find incredible new functionality for their tech; others will find they’ve created extraordinarily large and expensive paperweights. Before long, we’re going to see a lot of ESP32 devices turned into more consumer-friendly hardware.

Meta is already leading the charge with its Muse Charm and theprogram, through which you can either buy a nicely packaged ESP32 module or use your own to quickly spin up a dedicated AI device. This kind of gadget — just a simple computing module in a pretty box — is going to be everywhere. At the same time, we’re already seeing some vibe hackers turn into proper software vendors.

Gathin, for instance, has spent a lot of time reckoning with the responsibility he feels for what happens when people use CleanYourTV to hack their televisions. He’s tweaked the prompts he shares to first take a backup of your TV’s software in order to make it easy to restore if something goes wrong, and to make note of every change it makes along the way.

The CleanYourTV system also checks its progress as it goes and spins up agents to manually test if something has gone wrong, and Gathin hopes it’s increasingly foolproof. But it’s not foolproof. It might never be. Devices change all the time; every software update introduces new possibilities and new problems.

So Gathin recommends the same thing I hear from vibe coders and vibe hackers all the time: Never give the bots access to something you can’t afford to lose.

“Even for fiddling with stuff,” he says, “I have an external computer which runs through Linux. So I just use it like a sandbox environment to test things out. ” If you’re going to try and vibe-hack your phone (whichIf you are vibe-hacking an existing gadget, you are practically always voiding your warranty. There are no guarantees, and you definitely can’t count on customer support to get you out of a jam or offer you a refund.

, and the ways in which these new synths — in particular the FM-1 — are changing the way people think about music gear.to that original blog about vibe-coded firmware, diving into both the debate about AI in general and about what it even means to use a particular camera.

“If that camera can be hacked with AI vibe coded 3rd party firmware to change its functions and features, is it still the same camera? ”and how vibe coding meant everyone could build the exact software they want. The same thing is coming fast to hardware everywhere. Harbinger is building the unsexy EVs that keep the economy moving.

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