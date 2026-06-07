The Verge Weekend Questionnaire

A weekly Q&A about browser tabs, unplugging, and GIFs.

Have you ever wondered what the most indispensable app is for your favorite musician or how the world’s tech CEOs stay focused? Well, that’s the sort of thing we aim to uncover in our Verge Weekend Questionnaire.

Think of it as a spiritual successor to Every Saturday, a different guest submits to our rapid-fire menu of questions, and we bring you their unfiltered answers. Subjects come from a variety of worlds. We talk to content creators, authors, politicians, developers... basically anyone interesting.

We want to know how they get their work done, how they unplug, and, of course, what GIFs and memes they’re sending to their friends and loved ones.and later, reviewing synths and effects pedals on YouTube under Benn and Gear. But about five years ago, Benn decided to take hisin a different direction. He didn’t stop covering music gear overnight, but as time progressed, his channel became more focused on science and technology investigations.

He even turned the entire enterprise into a nonprofit. , and performing as part of the New York Neo-Futurists theater company. But he is best known as the host of the podcast, a long-running fiction show that blends macabre Lovecraftian horror with absurdist comedy.

As Cecil Palmer, the voice of Night Vale Community Radio, Baldwin keeps the people of the titular town abreast of all the goings ons with the Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home and offers tips on how to best maintain their Bloodstone circles.and raises awareness for LGBTQ+ issues and HIV. In short — he’s a busy man. So we’re excited that he found some time to tell us about his tech pet peeves.

Roger Linn is a legend in the world of musical instruments. He’s been at the cutting edge of music technology for decades. He created the LM-1, the first drum machine to use samples, and its successor, the, is one of the most iconic drum machines of all time. They were used on countless records in the 1980s, including hits by.

Linn partnered with Akai to create one of the most popular and important samplers ever. The MPC60 and its successors became thephysical health. So we wanted to know, how does Manoush stay productive, and what does her current relationship with tech look like?





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