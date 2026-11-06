The Verge’s 2026 holiday gift guide

From keyboards to controllers, there’s plenty to consider.

Our latest holiday cheat sheet is jam-packed with our favorite tech, along with Play-Doh, vinyl, and plenty of analog picks. Gift-giving isn’t just about grabbing something solid under a determined spending limit.

It’s an expression of love, a way to show someone how well you really know them. That doesn’t mean you have to do it all on your own, though. Sometimes you just need a push in the right direction to get things rolling. This year, we spent hours collecting our favorites to help you get ahead of your holiday shopping.

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This list has everything:— you name it. Whatever your needs, no matter how demanding the recipient, you’ll find something exceptional below for that special someone on your list. Most of us have thousands of photos in the cloud, but if a photo never makes it into the real world, did it really happen?

Existentialism aside, the Cricut StickerPix offers a new way to play with photos, providing you with everything you need to turn any picture into a pro-quality print or sticker. If you’re a fan of Apple’s open-ear standard AirPods, the AirPods 5 are the best model yet. The higher-end pair offers upgraded sound, better noise cancellation, and swipe-based volume controls, bringing some Pro-level features to the buds that started the wire-free revolution.

It’s rare for a product to boast that it’s “hacker-friendly,” but the Busy Bar isn’t your average device. Equipped with a pixelated LED screen, fantastically fun buttons, and intriguing ways to play, Flipper’s open-source productivity tool breeds efficiency by, among other things, keeping coworkers from interrupting your flow with their weekend plans. Espresso in the woods? Yes, please.

The GR2’s magical mechanics make it possible, letting you turn 12 ounces of grounds into espresso without power. Its carrying case houses all the accessories needed to get that sweet shot of bean, making real coffee available virtually anywhere. Digital photos changed everything, but there’s still something wonderful about the visceral touch and nostalgia of analog.

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo provides an intriguing hybrid that bridges these worlds, with a retro design, intuitive dials and controls, and the ability to filter like it’s 1989 . For those who love travel but hate the constraints of a hotel TV, Belkin’s ConnectAir is a slick solution. Plug the transmitter into any device with a USB-C video-out port and the receiver into the TV’s HDMI port, and voilà, you’re easily connected.

The company that brought gaming to the masses still defies the odds, thanks in large part to its creative roots. Those roots run deep, and journalist Keza MacDonald’s fascinating book traces them to their source, from a simple card game company to the minds behind the biggest hits of all time. You can give the gift of creativity with this do-it-all digital music maker.

Akai’s portable sampler, beat maker, and all-around sound machine blends tactile quick keys and pads with an onboard screen so musicians can build it all in a box and send the results to their DAW of choice. For those who enjoy clever devices that just work, we give you Nimble’s “breakable” SharePower Portable Charger.

The magnetically joined power bank quickly snaps into a pair of 20W batteries, letting two people charge their phones, or works as a single 10,000mAh unit for larger top-offs.. The slow-burning LP is gorgeously recorded and delightfully weird, and it feels tailor-made for vinyl, making it an easy pick for Harding fans . For those in smaller dwellings, efficient living means maximizing space.

That’s where combo appliances like Ninja’s newest microwave / air fryer combo come in. The handy countertop gadget lets you zap your food, then crisp it at the end so your pizza or French fries don’t turn into a soggy mess.

Perhaps no game in history is more anticipated than the latest entry in Rockstar’s sprawling, intricate, and absolutely bonkers open-world series.is said to offer a more obsessively dense map, more realism in details like weather and passing time, and more realistic NPCs than ever before. Here’s hoping those 13 years were worth the wait.

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Open-style earbuds aren’t just for the sporty; they’re an entirely different way to listen that keeps you environmentally aware without the plugged-up feeling of traditional buds. The OpenFit Pro take a balanced approach, with seamless open-ear performance and even a touch of noise reduction to dampen the din on crowded commutes. There’s nothing like the taste of homemade ice cream, but who has the space for yet another appliance?

Nutribullet’s turbo-powered Chill takes care of the space and the extra work of churning ice cream, making for a decadent gift that tells the recipient, in no uncertain terms: Treat yo’ self! The old Ironman Timex was a staple for ’80s and ’90s kids, and while you can’t bring back those carefree days, remakes like the Retroware can bring back that carefree feeling.

No smarts, no notifications, just a takes-a-licking Timex watch with tactile keys, 50 meters of water resistance, and totally tubular digital graphics. Serious gamers need a serious controller, and few take gaming more seriously than 8BitDo’s Elite-style Xbox gamepad. From its drift-proof TMR joysticks and motion support to its customizable buttons and remappable bumpers, the Ultimate 3E is the gift for that lovable control freak in your life.

There’s regular Play-Doh for kids, but did you know that Play-Doh makes kits for adults, too? We’re not scoffing. The new Blooms sets take on Lego’s floral bouquets with more realistic-looking flower arrangements, and they include a vase. They’re equal parts nostalgic kitsch and stylish decor.

For on-the-go content creators, it’s all about capturing the moment in the highest video quality possible. Insta360’s Luna Pro steadycam offers plenty of features to get the job done right, including 4K vertical video, swift file transfers, four hours of battery life, and a detachable touchscreen that conveniently doubles as a remote. The new Fitbit Air provides the same great fitness tracking we’ve come to expect in a comfortable design that virtually disappears on your wrist.

Google’s AI Coach can be overly assertive, but the tracker’s great battery life and metrics for everything from sleep to blood oxygen make it an excellent gift for anyone who needs a healthy hand. Most mobile controllers have a serious size limit. Not Razer’s Kishi V3 Pro XL, which lets you throw a big ol’ tablet between the handles for a major visual upgrade.

It also has high-quality joysticks, great grips, and customizable keys for USB-C tablets, along with haptics for Android models. So what if you’ve heard “Golden” more times than you can count? Netflix’s massive animated hit is a lot easier to gift now that it’s officially available on 4K Blu-ray disc. The story about three pop stars who band together to save humanity from a demonic boy band is an instant classic, with fantastic music and striking animation.

If you’re contemplating a pricey pair of sleep buds for your loved one, we urge you to halt and consider a softer alternative. Piercing pillows, designed with pockets for freshly pierced ears, also work great for regular earbuds. Blissbury’s comfy and adjustable Ear Pillow is our favorite. Problem — and sleep issues — solved.

The Concrete Edition of Keychron’s K2 HE is not your average mechanical board. Cased in actual concrete, it offers standard keycaps to match its industrial aesthetic, both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, and several other advanced features. This includes the ability to adjust the actuation distance of the individual Hall effect switches . We all do it: pay a ton for a monthly streaming service for just a few series.

It’s better to own the real thing, and, a hilarious drama that follows a comedian and her young writer in the tumultuous “biz,” is one of HBO’s best series in years. Hoto’s soldering iron is super cool — and by that we mean hot, as it’s able to reach nearly 400 degrees Fahrenheit in about three seconds.

The cordless, adjustable iron makes the perfect gift for your favorite DIYer, especially since it features customizable presets for virtually any job. For the person on your list whose hatred for smart glasses runs deep, Knockaround’s hip, tech-free sunglasses should hit the spot. They’re available in a variety of fun styles and offer lightweight frames and polarized lenses, with both UVA and UVB shielding for attractive eye protection.game has been remade for the modern era.

And if you fear it will diverge too much from the Nintendo 64 original, fear not: This carefully crafted remake delivers updated graphics and improved controls alongside the same stellar adventure we remember. Everyone needs a good flashlight, and perhaps your recipient’s next one should ditch the replaceable batteries. Wuben’s rechargeable G5 has a pocketable, spy-tech-inspired design, USB-C charging, and adjustable brightness. More importantly, the 400-lumen light is super compact, making it easy to stow or clip onto your bag.

If you haven’t been bombarded by the Hulken yet, it’s a rolling tote that’s blown up online. Designed to hold everything from laundry to an impromptu picnic, the durable bag is beloved for its seemingly bottomless capacity and colorful style, making it a thoughtful gift for fashionable folks on the move. If a Kindle won’t quite fit into your favorite traveler’s tight pack job, consider the Xteink X4 Pro.

The tiny e-reader is easy to pop into your bag or pocket thanks to its 4.3-inch display, and the latest model offers a backlit touchscreen for a more intuitive way to explore the literary world. For the coffee or tea lover in your life who’s always headed to the microwave for a heat zap, Ember’s fancy-schmancy smart mug is a luxurious way to keep things toasty.

With the ability to set the temperature on the mug or in the app, the Mug 3 makes it simple to keep liquids perfectly hot indefinitely. Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. Give the gift of a narrow-mouthed bottle, like this 16-ounce Nalgene pick, which makes it easy to take measured sips on the go. Take this advice from someone who bought the wide-mouthed version and regularly spills water all over themself.

If your giftee is into New York City memorabilia or wants a more unique way to light up a room, this cube-shaped lamp, designed around the old MTA entrance beacons, is sure to delight. Locals will recognize the vintage symbol, which still survives in the wild, and everyone will dig the old-school vibe.. The twist? The slow-burning Switch 2 title eventually rolls into an expansive adventure that lets you customize as you go.

When it comes to keeping your pet happy and healthy while you’re away, the details matter. Petkit’s most basic auto feeder offers peace of mind with dual-power protection, meal monitoring via the Petkit app, and a generous 12-cup capacity that should keep an adult cat fed for up to 15 days. Electronics are becoming more sustainable, and Fairphone is leading the way.

The Fairphone 6 Plus may seem like a regular Android phone on paper, but the ability to repair and replace its internals, from the screen to the battery, makes it anything but average. In many ways, the Pebble Index 01 is the gadget of our times. The stripped-back smart ring has a microphone and, with a tap of a button, records and sends your thoughts to the Pebble app over Bluetooth.

You can also use it to start a timer or even add a calendar event to your phone. Sure. You could put iced tea in them, but no one’s stopping you from sipping pulpy OJ or rich chocolate milk from Kinto’s stylish glassware, which was crafted with an “uninterfering design” in mind. Needless to say, a full set makes a lovely addition to any minimalist’s ensemble.

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The hippest thing in audio right now is… the hippest thing from a long time ago. Enter the modded iPod Classic from Player Mods, which refreshes Apple’s media player with some 21st-century upgrades. The 5th-gen model can be customized with several color options and up to 2TB of storage. For those tired of experiencing Joy-Con drift with their Nintendo Switch , there’s the TT Pro.

Loaded with the latest anti-drift tech for joysticks and customizable triggers that let picky gamers have it their way, GuliKit’s customizable wireless controllers work with PlayStation, Nintendo, PC, iOS, and Android devices. Do you like… scary movies? That’s just one of many catchphrases that pair well with the Key Pocket, which can alter voices in real time.

The tiny device sticks to the back of Apple or Android devices via magnets, granting you multiple effects for gaming, voice calls, or streaming. Pricey yet endlessly useful, this is the kind of item you might not buy for yourself, which makes it a fantastic gift. Offering a brilliantly thin yet durable framework in a stand that also hangs, pops, and never needs to come off, it’s the ultimate phone accessory.

If someone on your list collects Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Game Boy Advance cartridges, the GB Operator might be the perfect gift. The slick, transparent USB-C device makes it easy to play and manage classic titles on a macOS or Windows machine via emulation, with or without achievements. Dock & Bay’s blankets are a great choice for almost everyone.

They provide a soft space on which to relax or entertain, whether at the park or on your hardwood floors at home, and they’re incredibly easy to pack. Plus, they have a water-resistant bottom and come in an array of fun colors. This radical upgrade of the middle child in Sonos’ soundbar lineup may be the best soundbar you can buy.

It delivers musical sound, surprisingly full and cinematic bass, and brain-tricking immersion thanks to drivers that now point every which way; it can also expand or connect with other Sonos speakers and stream almost anything. The Pocket Scion is unlike any musical instrument you’ve witnessed before, one that uses the “biofeedback” from plants to trigger built-in synths.

The device offers MIDI-out to send digital signals to outboard synths, and it includes an app for both macOS and Windows, finally giving you a way to make your favorite fern a rockstar. Your favorite gamer needs an awesome monitor, but there are 10 billion options. Alienware’s 34-inch Penta Tandem QD-OLED delivers top-end picture quality, with vibrant colors and perfect blacks, plus a swift 280Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it’s not nearly as expensive as you might think.

Few devices evoke more sheer nostalgic joy than Sony’s OG PlayStation console from ’94. If you know a gamer, Lego’s latest replica brings it all flooding back with several brick-ified details, including a pop-up hinge, a gamepad, and a number of hidden surprises waiting to be discovered. Nothing can replace our furry friends, so for pets that tend to wander, only the best tracking tech will do.

Enter the Fi Ultra, which uses Starlink technology via T-Mobile to track pets almost anywhere, even in cellular dead zones. If your favorite cinephile is looking to get off the streaming carousel, the Kaleidescape Strato E is the key. The premium player lets library builders locally store and play their favorite films and TV shows in lossless 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos for sterling entertainment that’s all theirs.

If there’s someone on your list who loves plants but can’t seem to take care of them, the Gardyn Studio 2 can bring life to their living room. The smart hydroponic garden is easy to set up and features automated, AI-powered lighting, helping anyone maintain a green thumb. You create a home for your pets; they create a mess for your home. It’s the circle of life .

Thankfully, Bissell’s pro-grade cleaner uses a concentrated stream of formula and 12 rows of rotating brushes to do the dirty work for you, keeping your carpets in good order. Have you broken something fragile that seems impossible to mend? Maybe all you need is a Kintsugi Repair Kit, which provides the Japanese method and a special lacquer to repair and restore broken ceramics to good health. The resulting golden scar is merely to remind us that rebuilding is possible.

Soundcore makes some of the best wireless earbuds you’ve never heard of — and the Liberty 5 Pro may be its best pair yet. The sleek buds deliver powerful noise-canceling, good sound, and surprisingly fabulous call quality for way less than Apple’s latest AirPods Pro. It’s time for a smarter robovac. Thankfully, there’s the Matic, which looks less like the rambling discs that pervade the space and more like an actual robot that, well, vacuums.

It doesn’t get under beds, but it also doesn’t get stuck under them, and it does a great job providing truly no-fuss cleaning thanks to its superb mapping. There’s no shortage of mobile gaming controllers, but few are as stealthy or as compact as the MCON.

The sliding gamepad quickly attaches to any MagSafe- or Pixelsnap-ready phone, letting you game with a set of satisfying controls that feel more natural than most rivals.might be the game that gets the gang back together. The cooperative multiplayer title drops players into a wacky world as spherical humanoids who must solve puzzles by chatting and teaming up. You’ll want at least two copies, and sessions support up to 12 players.

The future is now, so of course we’ve got screens in sunglasses. The Viture Pro 2 are a slick pair of augmented-reality shades with speakers, micro-OLED screens, and a bonus feature: diopter-adjusting dials, which can sharpen the focus of whatever they’re mirroring from a phone or other device over a USB-C tether. Fancy!

The BYOK is a distraction-free way for creatives to get their thoughts down without the allure of silly YouTube videos or notifications about their dog’s flea meds. No frills, just a low-resolution LCD screen that works with most keyboards and provides plenty of power for the long haul. The Switch 2 leverages the same ideas as its predecessor, only with a larger, 7.9-inch display, a faster chip, and a bevy of new social features.

However, its most important trait is that it’s the newest Nintendo console, which means access to a host of weird, beautiful, family-friendly games that only Nintendo could dream up, now on a better screen. WiiM is a popular Sonos alternative, thanks in part to excellent software that works across its multiple streaming amplifiers and other products.

The WiiM Sound is the brand’s sharpest smart speaker, with accessible controls, Alexa and Google smarts, and the ability to connect to other WiiM gear in surround sound or throughout your home. When it comes to jotting down notes, there’s nothing like the pen and paper. At least, that’s what we thought before we tried the Remarkable Paper Pure.

Offering a strikingly realistic writing experience that saves everything in the digital realm, this tablet is a brilliant way to bridge the gap and save paper. What if you could give the gift of stress-free Wi-Fi on the go?

That’s the promise of TP-Link’s dual-band Roam 7, a portable Wi-Fi 7 router that simplifies connecting to public portals so travelers can connect everything to a single device and be done with it.becomes an obsession, only a serious stand mixer will do for replicating recipes at home. This mixer’s timeless design adds new features in what KitchenAid calls its biggest upgrade since 1955, with a new half-speed setting and a control lever that lets you set speeds between its standard settings.

The Enough Phone is made by and for people fed up with big screensEmber’s smallest self-heating mug is on sale for just $33