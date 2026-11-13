The 'velvet two-piece' is winter's coolest party season gem – M&S' style is chic, luxe and under £130

It'll take you from desk to drinks

A velvet two-piece is a party season classic, and for good reason. It's polished, elevated and still feels festive without being as bold as full-on.

Whether you're off to the office Christmas party, for dinner with friends or date night drinks, it's a fail-safe choice that takes the stress out of deciding what to wear during the most wonderful time of the year. If you're yet to invest in a velvet co-ord, let us put Marks & Spencer's latest drop on your radar.

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The blazer and trouser combo has just landed on the retailer's new-in page, and given it's already marked as 'popular', we predict it will fly off the shelves. Made up of the Velvet Tailored Cinched Waist Blazer and Cotton Velvet Straight Leg Trousers, it's a festive gem. The blazer offers a sleeker, more fitted alternative to many of the oversized styles out there.

Made from a soft cotton with a touch of stretch, the cinched waist adds definition, while the neat shoulders give it a balanced silhouette. The high-waisted trousers have a classic, straight-leg silhouette that pairs perfectly with pointed heels or boots peeking out from underneath. Better yet, they come in short, regular and long leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit. The beauty of a co-ord is in its versatility.

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Wear the pieces together for a polished, head-to-toe look, or style them separately with what's already in your wardrobe. It'll also take you from desk to drinks with a quick change of accessories. For the office, team the two-piece with a shirt and glossy loafers. Come evening, ditch the shirt and wear the blazer buttoned up with nothing underneath for an effortlessly chic finish.

Add one of this season's must-haveAt under £130 for the full two-piece, it's a worthy investment for your party season wardrobe and a style you'll find yourself reaching for every December. We're heading straight to the checkout.

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