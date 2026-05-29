The Vatican’s Man Inside Anthropic

Pope Leo XIV may not be able to disarm AI, but he’s got the attention of the industry.

, in which the pontiff called for “disarming” the technology. For one thing, Olah is an atheist who at 15 rejected his evangelical Christian upbringing.

As a Thiel fellow, he accepted a grant from the guy who thinks that anyone who slows down AI progress is. Olah is also a cofounder of Anthropic, a leading AI company reportedly about to go public with a nearly trillion-dollar valuation.in his remarks at the Vatican.

“I want to begin with something that may sound strange coming from the cofounder of an AI company, and someone who chose this work out of a desire to help things go well for humankind,” Olah said. “Every frontier AI lab—including Anthropic—operates inside a set of incentives and constraints that can sometimes conflict with doing the right thing. ”and internal restraint to avoid a disaster for humanity and a distance between humans and their god.

The industry blithely believes that it’s creating abundance that will elevate all of humanity; Leoof a new form of slavery, where the privileged few enjoy unimaginable bounty, while the mass of humanity suffers in a regime of efficiency and surveillance under AI’s unforgiving gaze.

Magnifica Humanitas isn’t going to immediately convince the AI industry to stop pursuing AGI any more than Pope Francis’ 2015halted the production of fossil fuel. It won’t stop CEOs from laying off employees claiming AI efficiency, nor will the military do an about-face on AI weapons. Those were never the document’s goals. The encyclical’s purpose is to create dialog that may eventually temper the industry’s reckless ambition.

And maybe it’ll generate a sense of shame among those who build AI while knowing in their hearts that the outcome may be terrible.for decades in the form of conferences and books. In 2016, the Vatican began holding a series of meetings called the Minerva Dialogues and inviting tech figures like Reid Hoffman and Eric Schmidt to attend.

In a sense it was a risky choice. Some people who otherwise found Leo’s words inspiring were disappointed that he invited an industry representative to speak.

Meanwhile, AI accelerationists felt that Olah had betrayed the AI world by endorsing a document that suggested that AI developers take a pause. But the Pope had good reason to single out Olah. The Anthropic employee brought into open view the serious worries that exist among AI workers. That’s a critical audience for Leo's message.

The two men weren’t entirely aligned, of course. In his remarks, Olah spoke of the mystery of how AI works. The models, he said, are “more subtle, odd, and beautiful than science fiction prepared us for. They are not the cold, calculating robots we were promised.

They are made from us, from our words …” That comment seems to tiptoe up to the idea that AI models might one day attain humanlike status. Anthropic even has an engineer devoted to Claude’s welfare. Leo, in paragraph 99 of his encyclical, seems to slam the door on such thinking: “We must avoid the misconception of equating this type of ‘intelligence’ with that of human beings,” he writes.

He takes special pains to attack the concept of transhumanism, which he defines as the pursuit of a “human machine hybrid. ” If even thoughtful technologists like Olah are avidly pushing AI to the threshold of autonomy—not to mention the millions of people who already treat AI models as friends or lovers—Pope Leo might be facing an uphill climb on this point.

In my conversation with Father McGuire , he agreed that its nature is mysterious.

“It’s not a person, but it's also not a mere tool,” he says. “Nobody's claiming it has a soul, but the word I stick with is that it's an entity, which we do not know yet. ” That argument won’t be settled for some time. The moral questions around AI development need attention now.

With his ally at Anthropic, the American pope has provided a basis for tough conversations—if the lords of AI can stop their IPO campaigns long enough to engage in them.covers the gamut of tech subjects for WIRED, in print and online, and has been contributing to the magazine since its inception. His writes, a weekly newsletter that puts the biggest tech stories in perspective. He has been writing about technology for more than 30 years, writing ...

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OpenAI’s president wrapped his testimony on Tuesday by revealing a fiery meeting with Musk in 2017 and subsequent efforts to remove several board members. Leaders at the tech giant were skeptical of OpenAI—but wary of pushing it into the arms of Amazon, according to evidence revealed during theMira Murati Wants Her AI to ‘Keep Humans in the Loop’ The Thinking Machines Lab founder and former CTO of OpenAI tells WIRED she isn’t interested in automating people out of jobs.

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