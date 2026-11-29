Ahead of their 40th anniversary tour, The Vaselines look back on Glasgow’s eighties scene, their unlikely rescue by Nirvana, and what finding an audience looks like in 2026.

Ahead of their 40th anniversary tour, Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee look back on Glasgow’s eighties scene, their unlikely rescue by Nirvana, and what finding an audience looks like in 2026.

Although kids are still picking up guitars and giving a career in music a stab, what it means to be a DIY band in 2026 has shifted considerably since Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee first picked up their instruments in the 1980s. Glasgow has long been famed for its tough reputation, but beneath that misleading exterior lies an artistic underbelly that has proved fertile ground for the arts.

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Many great Scottish bands from the period have since entered the indie-rock canon, notably Orange Juice and Aztec Camera, but few have had a stranger ride than the Vaselines. The band formed in their teens, but they didn’t hit the big time immediately; in fact, their breakthrough into wider public consciousness actually came after their initial breakup. Yet here they are, forty years on.