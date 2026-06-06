The Vampire Lestat Sneak Peek: Lestat Intros The Band to His Fans

Lestat introduces the band in his own special style in this latest look at AMC's The Vampire Lestat, premiering this Sunday, June 7th.

Lestat introduces the band in his own special style in this latest look at AMC's The Vampire Lestat, premiering this Sunday, June 7th. The Vampire Lestat drops a new sneak peek with Lestat introducing his band ahead of AMC’s June 7 premiere.

AMC’s Beacon Theatre event saw Sam Reid channel Lestat’s rock-star energy at The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only. An IGN Live 2026 exclusive clip offers another sharp look at The Vampire Lestat and its bold music-driven style.

Rolin Jones says Sam Reid and composer Daniel Hart power Season 3, with Season 4 music already in the works.unleash his inner immortal rock god forNow, it's time to get back to the business at hand, and that includes passing along a new sneak peek that was released earlier today – with Lestat letting the fans know a bit of his band's backstory. Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt – Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat – Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMCDaniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season.

Regarding the third season, Rollins made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success.

"It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Rollins said.

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Lestat introduces the band in his own special style in this latest look at AMC's The Vampire Lestat, premiering this Sunday, June 7th. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at how Toph was brought to life and new preview images for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

Avatar: The Last Airbender and"Legend of Korra" voice actor Greg Baldwin did not hold back on his feelings regarding Paramount and ATLA. EP Gordon Smith offered an update on how the writing was going on Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2 and when filming is expected to start. Check out Netflix's logo for EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's Ghostbusters: Night Shift.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan reacted to the passing of Anthony Head:"This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal.

"Lestat introduces the band in his own special style in this latest look at AMC's The Vampire Lestat, premiering this Sunday, June 7th. Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at how Toph was brought to life and new preview images for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. Avatar: The Last Airbender and"Legend of Korra" voice actor Greg Baldwin did not hold back on his feelings regarding Paramount and ATLA.

EP Gordon Smith offered an update on how the writing was going on Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2 and when filming is expected to start. Check out Netflix's logo for EPs Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, and Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan's Ghostbusters: Night Shift. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan reacted to the passing of Anthony Head:"This cut is so deep I fear it can never heal. "





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