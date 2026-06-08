"The Vampire Lestat" Season 3 Premieres With Electrifying, Chaotic Episode

AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' rebrands as 'The Vampire Lestat' for its third season, shifting focus to Lestat's perspective as he launches a notorious 2025 rock tour amid vampire censure and a documentary project with Daniel Molloy, all framed by a posthumous auction of his possessions.

The third season of AMC's "Interview with the Vampire," retitled " The Vampire Lestat ," marks a pivotal shift in narrative perspective, moving from Louis de Pointe du Lac's viewpoint to that of his enigmatic and theatrical counterpart, Lestat de Lioncourt.

This change, guided by showrunner Rolin Jones and drawing from Anne Rice's 1985 novel, reframes the series while deepening the complexity of its ensemble. Episode 1, "Detroit," written by Jones and Hannah Moscovitch and directed by Craig Zisk, bursts with an electrifying, painful energy, contrasting the meditative tone of earlier seasons. It opens not with violence but at a somber auction of Lestat's belongings, attended by figures like Armand, Louis, and a Vatican representative.

The centerpiece is a "music box" containing recordings titled "The Failures," narrated by Lestat, which document a disastrous 2025 album and tour that precipitated global catastrophes. The episode then flashes back to the tour's kickoff in Detroit, where Lestat and his human band-Larry, Alex, Salamander, and TC-perform for an enthralled crowd. Lestat, frustrated by small venues and vampire disapproval, uses a body double, Jarda Klapek, to mask his true nature and perpetuate the myth of a mortal rock star.

He openly scorns Louis's portrayal of him in Daniel Molloy's bestselling book, scribbling "Lies" over a damning passage. Meanwhile, Lestat has hired Daniel to direct a documentary about his side of the story; their tense interaction on the tour bus, alongside returning character Dr. Fareed Bhansali, crackles with theatrical friction. Throughout, Lestat exchanges secretive, flirtatious texts while evading questions about Louis, who remains silent, hinting at unresolved turmoil between the ancient vampires.

The episode sets up a chaotic, non-linear journey through Lestat's psyche, promising a season that interrogates fame, narrative control, and the toxic bond between vampire and maker





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