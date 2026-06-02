The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Earns Perfect Score, Critics Hail Sam Reid's Performance

AMC's Interview with the Vampire soft reboot, The Vampire Lestat, debuts to a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising the narrative shift to Lestat, Sam Reid's compelling portrayal, and the show's emotional depth as it stands strong within the Immortal Universe.

Interview with the Vampire's soft reboot has become an overnight sensation with the debut of its third season, titled The Vampire Lestat , earning a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

This season, which is effectively a soft reboot and a narrative shift, focuses on the character Lestat as he re-enters the human world as a rock star while recounting his centuries-long existence as a vampire. The season explores his emotional journey through history and the present, laying bare his inner conflicts and desires. As reported by Rotten Tomatoes, The Vampire Lestat has achieved a 100% approval rating based on nine critic reviews at the time of writing.

This marks the second consecutive season of the Interview with the Vampire series to earn a perfect score on the platform, following season two's Certified Fresh rating with 77 reviews. Critics are praising the series for its depth and emotional complexity, particularly highlighting Sam Reid's portrayal of Lestat. The writing successfully renders the character both sympathetic and frightening, a balance that reviewers note is executed masterfully.

The season reportedly does an excellent job of following up on the cliffhangers from season two while deliberately shifting the central focus from Louis de Pointe du Lac to Lestat. Drawing from Anne Rice's original novel The Vampire Lestat, the show peels back further layers of the character's psyche, making his motivations more comprehensible even as it acknowledges his monstrous, imperfect nature.

Reid's performance is described as having a powerful magnetic pull, effectively communicating Lestat's deep-seated need for love through the historical anecdotes he shares. An additional highlight is the original soundtrack, with songs performed by Reid himself, integrating his character's rise to musical fame into the narrative as he publicly reveals his vampiric story.

While characters like Louis, Daniel, and Armand still have significant roles, the consensus among critics is that Lestat remains the unequivocal focal point across the six of seven episodes screened for review. Some critics have already hailed it as the best show of 2026 thus far, setting an exceptionally high standard for the coming months. The Vampire Lestat exists within AMC's broader 'Immortal Universe,' a shared universe adapting works from Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles and the Mayfair Witches series.

However, this season functions strongly as a standalone, deep dive into Lestat's psyche. Although it retains connections to prior seasons-such as the presence of other vampires and the Talamasca-the narrative is built around its own central emotional throughline. By cleverly using events from previous seasons to enrich its story, The Vampire Lestat transcends being merely a follow-up and emerges as a major, self-contained addition to the Immortal Universe.

The series is set to premiere on Sunday, June 7, 2026, on AMC and AMC+, allowing audiences to judge for themselves alongside the chorus of positive critical reception





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