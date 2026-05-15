The Vampire Lestat Drops New Single 'Butterscotch Bitch' with Daniel Hart

The Vampire Lestat, a series based on Anne Rice's novels, features Tom Cruise as Lestat and Sam Reid as Louis. The show explores the relationship between Lestat and Louis, who reconnect after the publication of Daniel Hart's book. The new single, 'Butterscotch Bitch,' is released after the teaser that was released earlier this week. The teaser showcases Lestat and Louis reconnecting before Daniel's explosive book upends their relationship.

After getting a preview in a teaser earlier this week, here's the latest track from The Vampire Lestat and Daniel Hart , 'Butterscotch Bitch.

' The Vampire Lestat drops a new single, 'Butterscotch Bitch,' with Daniel Hart after AMC's blood-soaked teaser reveal. The preview spotlights Lestat and Louis reconnecting before Daniel's explosive book upends it all. AMC's The Vampire Lestat leans hard into rock-star chaos, with Daniel Hart shaping Lestat's Bowie-inspired sound. The Vampire Lestat races toward its June 7 premiere with fresh music, teaser footage, and major Season 3 fallout





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The Vampire Lestat Tom Cruise Sam Reid Daniel Hart Bowie-Inspired Sound Rock-Star Chaos Fresh Music Teaser Footage Season 3 Fallout

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New The Vampire Lestat Teaser Also Previews Lestat's Latest TrackYou'll never catch the butterscotch b%ch. TheVampireLestat debuts June 7, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. AMCPlus » Subscribe for More: https://bit.ly/3tz1yp9 AMCs Anne Rice: X: https://x.com/AMCsAnneRice Instagram: https://instagram.com/AMCsAnneRice Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMCsAnneRice AMC+ ON SOCIAL: Instagram: https://www.

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