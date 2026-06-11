The Vampire Diaries: Would They Ever Come Back?

The Vampire Diaries co-stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder discuss the possibility of another season and reminisce about their time on the show.

For a show that ended nearly a decade ago, The Vampire Diaries still has an impressive ability to follow Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder everywhere they go.

During a panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt at the Indiana Comic Convention, the longtime co-stars spent much of their time reminiscing about their years on the series, sharing stories from set, debating the show's ending, and joking about everything from lost props to their recent reunion in a new commercial. Eventually, however, the discussion turned to the question that always seems to find its way into these reunions: would they ever come back?

When asked whether another season of The Vampire Diaries could happen, Wesley admitted there are some obvious challenges facing any revival. We're a bit old now, he joked. The actor went on to explain that revisiting beloved television series years later doesn't always produce the results fans hope for. Nostalgia can be difficult to compete with, particularly when audiences have spent years imagining what a return should look like.

That's one reason Wesley doesn't seem particularly interested in another live-action season of The Vampire Diaries. He does, however, think there's another way Damon and Stefan Salvatore could return





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The Vampire Diaries Paul Wesley Ian Somerhalder Indiana Comic Convention Collider's Maggie Lovitt Reunion Commercial Another Season Challenges Nostalgia Audience Expectations Live-Action Season Damon And Stefan Salvatore

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