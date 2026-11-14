The Vampire Diaries Actor Claims Co-Star Banned Him From Fan Events Over Political Views

Nicholas Buzolic alleges that his unnamed Vampire Diaries co-star, speculated to be Joseph Morgan, has blocked his fan event appearances and job opportunities due to his pro-Palestinian political stance.

Actor Nicholas Buzolic has publicly alleged that an unnamed co-star from The Vampire Diaries universe has effectively blacklisted him from industry events and professional opportunities. Buzolic, who gained international recognition for his portrayal of Kol Mikaelson in The Originals, claims this retaliation is directly linked to his vocal support for Israel and his criticism of Palestinian political movements.

Allegations of Career Retaliation and Bans

Buzolic stated that the unnamed actor has quietly banned him from attending fan conventions whenever the co-star is present at the same event. The actor explained that this personal restriction has significantly impacted his ability to engage with his audience and maintain his professional presence in the convention circuit. He described the action as a quiet but effective method to isolate him from his fanbase and limit his earning potential within the convention industry.

Also read ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor says co-star blocked him from fan events over pro-Israel views

Furthermore, Buzolic claimed that the same individual attempted to prevent him from securing new acting work. He suggested that the co-star used his influence to dissuade producers and casting directors from hiring him, thereby creating a professional barrier that extended beyond simple social exclusion at events.

Political Disagreements and Public Statements

The conflict stems from a sharp political divide between the two actors regarding the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Buzolic has been an outspoken advocate for Israel, frequently sharing his views on social media platforms for the past three years. In contrast, he accused the unnamed co-star of remaining silent on the matter to protect his own career prospects, labeling this silence as cowardice.

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Buzolic explicitly criticized the co-star for not sharing solidarity with the Palestinian people. He characterized the Palestinian cultural identity in harsh terms, referencing specific stereotypes associated with Arab populations. The actor argued that true courage requires public alignment with his stated political views, whereas the other actor's silence was a strategic move to avoid controversy.

Speculation Regarding Joseph Morgan

While Buzolic did not name his accuser, fans and commentators widely speculate that the individual is Joseph Morgan, who played the prominent role of Klaus Mikaelson in The Originals and also appeared in The Vampire Diaries. The connection is drawn from their shared history in the supernatural drama franchise and Morgan's established fan engagement through his own convention appearances.

One commenter directly asked if the incident was an attempt to cancel The Joseph Morgan fan events, implying that the backlash might be intended to damage Morgan's specific brand of celebrity. Others noted that many cast members from The Vampire Diaries do not follow Buzolic on social media, suggesting a broader social rift within the former cast community that may be unrelated to political ideologies.

Financial Impact and Legal Considerations

The alleged boycott has had tangible financial consequences for Buzolic, who admitted that the restrictions have cost him a significant portion of his income. He highlighted the irony that the co-star previously claimed to be above the need for fan events, only to allegedly exert control over Buzolic's access once the latter faced professional hurdles. This discrepancy fueled Buzolic's frustration and his decision to speak out publicly about the matter.

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When asked by fans whether he had consulted legal counsel regarding the alleged blacklisting, Buzolic revealed that he had been tempted to take legal action. However, the decision to remain silent on potential legal remedies appears to rest with him personally, as the co-star has not publicly responded to the accusations. Morgan has maintained a private stance on the issue, offering no comment on Buzolic's claims or the alleged conflict.