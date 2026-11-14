The value of planning, pausing, and learning before acting

A thoughtful pause at the beginning of a project can help us move with greater speed, confidence, and precision later.

6Sometimes it takes me a second reading for an idea to truly sink in. That happened recently when I reread How Big Things Get Done: The Surprising Factors That Determine the Fate of Every Project, from Home Renovations to Space Exploration and Everything in BetweenOne point especially caught my attention: Most projects are not completed on time or within budget.

In fact, the authors report that 92 percent of megaprojects exceed their original budget, schedule, or both. Why does this happen? Sometimes it is unrealistic optimism that everything will go smoothly. Sometimes it is premature commitment, when organizations announce deadlines and budgets before they fully understand the work.

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There can also be a bias to believe that our circumstances are different, even when history and the experiences of others suggest otherwise. Add poor coordination between departments and a failure to acknowledge risks, and projects can quickly become more complicated and expensive than expected. Be clear about what we are trying to accomplish. When planning promotions for our minor league baseball teams for 2027, our focus is more than listing the promotions we want to run.

It is what outcomes we want those promotions to produce. How much attendance do we hope to generate? What revenue and profitability goals are we pursuing? We do not have to learn every lesson the hard way.

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In baseball, other teams have already tested many of the ideas we may be considering. If we are thinking about a Star Wars night, for example, we can ask what other teams learned from hosting one. What worked? What did not?

What would they do differently? When planning a promotional night, everyone has a role: ticketing, group sales, corporate sales, merchandise, food and beverage, and game-day employees. We may not need every person in every meeting, but the leaders representing each critical function need an opportunity to weigh in. It means taking a little more time up front to answer the questions that determine whether we are ready to move.

Do we have the experience we need? Do we have the necessary skills? Are the resources available? What barriers could get in the way?

What risks are we overlooking? In healthcare, I have worked with groups to examine projects that went particularly well. Once we understand what made a project successful, we should not leave that knowledge to chance. I also value asking employees directly: What are we missing?

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What barriers do you see? What do you need in order to succeed? The central lesson is that we need to slow down to start. That does not mean we have to go slow the whole time.

A thoughtful pause at the beginning can help us move with greater speed, confidence, and precision later. These lessons will certainly help me. I am thinking about them in part because I have had some misses lately. Those misses are reminders that experience is useful only when we are willing to learn from it.

The next time I feel the pressure to rush ahead, I hope I will pause long enough to ask the questions that make success more likely. Quint Studer is the author of 17 books on leadership in the workplace and the community. His book Building a Vibrant Community is a valuable resource for civic leaders, business owners, and all citizens who have a stake in building a community they can be proud to call home.

In Sundays with Quint, he shares a selection of his popular leadership columns for leaders, employees, and business owners in all industries. He can be reached atBesides being published here, this column appears each Monday in Healthcare Rewired, Quint’s LinkedIn newsletter. You can read it at