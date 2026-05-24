The value of midrange phones and budget-friendly options

Many desirable features offered by flagship smartphones are software-related and can be found across the full line of phones, even budget-friendly models. The author suggests that while there are always upgrades, upgrades, and the base model is perfectly adequate for most customers. They provide comparisons to Samsung, Apple, and Google phones to illustrate their point.

When it comes to buying a new tech, there's a temptation to get the latest and greatest, with products like smartphones offering good, better, best options.

While there are always upgrades, many feel like they must opt for the most expensive, feature-packed flagship model to enjoy all the benefits the device has to offer. This isn't necessarily true, however, as many desirable features are software related and usually available across the full line of phones, including budget-friendly models in some cases. Here's a breakdown of why many desirable features are software related and why midrange and even base models make sense for most customers





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Smartphone Technology Cost Value Midrange Base Desirable Features Software Flush Line Upgrades Gaming Content Creation Basic Productivity Moderate Upgrades

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