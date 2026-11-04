The Valkyries' 2nd-year title sets a high bar for WNBA's rapid expansion

The Valkyries leave no room for excuses the WNBA's other expansion teams.

that's easily among the most unlikely in recent sports history. Two years ago, they didn't even have a team yet. And once they did put together a roster in the 2024 expansion draft, it wasn't one that blew people away.

By the time Golden State knocked off the Atlanta Dream in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday, the world had long been awaken to what the team was capable of. They entered the series as favorites and started the playoffs with top-three title odds as the No. 2 overall seed.

Also read Golden State Valkyries MVP Gabby Williams reflects on WNBA title

However, they didn't earn that confidence overnight. After a surprising first-year playoff berth in 2025, the Valkyries opened the 2026 season outside the eight-team playoff picture with the ninth-best championship odds. Even after going 32-12 in the regular season, there was still doubt about how far a team without a traditional go-to player could go. Though finals MVP Gabby Williams was a two-time all-star, she was more known for her standout defense.

The Valkyries didn't have a single player named to an All-WNBA team, making them the first champion with that distinction. They're just the third champion ever without a top-five MVP candidate. General manager Ohemaa Nyanin and head coach Natalie Nakase put on a masterclass of constructing a roster with great chemistry and buy-in around a defined identity, and maximizing the skills of those players around that identity.

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Their quick success leaves no excuses for the WNBA's other new franchises to flounder for an extended period. And there are plenty of those new teams that might have been given more grace if not for Golden State. From 2024 to 2030, the WNBA will have expanded from 12 to 18 teams. That includes the active Valkyries, Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, and the arriving teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The Valkyries just set the blueprint for how each can find immediate success in a league full of stars -- without their own. It won't be nearly as easy to follow as Golden State made it look. ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 2020 first-rounder has been on the San Francisco 49ers' reserve/left squad list since the summer amid a dispute with the team over his rehab from the injury that's sidelined him since 2024.

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