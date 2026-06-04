The US supplement market is booming, but experts warn some products can harm your health

The supplement industry now includes more than 100,000 products — but are they safe? Experts say some can harm your liver or kidneys. Here's what to know before you buy.

The U.S. dietary supplement market is booming and is expected to surpass $70 billion this year. The industry now includes more than 100,000 unique products promising weight loss, better sleep, stress relief, pain relief, and more.

Social media is fueling that demand, with protein powders, collagen, and L-theanine now being offered in drinks, snacks, and trending online. But health experts warn that taking too many supplements can be a waste of money — and some can harm your liver or kidneys, interfere with medications, or deliver doses well beyond safe limits.

RELATED STORY | Some protein powders and shakes contain high levels of lead, new report finds Jensen Jose, senior regulatory counsel at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said the industry lacks meaningful oversight.

"There's this just unaccountability that dietary supplement manufacturers and marketers have, and just like every point of the industry, they're just not really held accountable," Jose said. The FDA does not approve supplements for safety or efficacy before they hit store shelves. That means the burden falls on consumers and their doctors to decide what is safe. FROM THE ARCHIVES | How are dietary supplements regulated?

Jose said shoppers should watch for warning signs when evaluating products.

"The biggest red flag is are they making a claim that sounds too good to be true," Jose said. If you take supplements, experts say you should inform your doctor about every product, choose brands that are third-party tested, and watch for any changes in your body — good or bad. The safest way to avoid unintended consequences is to first consult a health professional.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A New Reality Cooking Show, 100 Cooks, Kicks Off Sunday featuring 5 DMV area Cooks including Washington DC’s Own Nupur (Nupe) Mehta!!Nupe From the Food Network: '100 Cooks All New June 7 at 9|8c Terry Crews welcomes 100 of America's elite home cooks to the 100 Cooks arena where they'll be challenged to run the gauntlet Host Terry Crews welcomes 100 of America's elite home cooks to the 100 Cooks arena where they'll be challenged...

Read more »

Volvo: Still Focused on 100% Electric Vehicles, Even If World Drags Its FeetSupport CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Electric vehicle adoption is much further along than most people a decade ago thought it would be. Perhaps not in the US, where adoption has been quite meh, but globally, in China, in South America, and in Europe, electric vehicle ...

Read more »

How Southern California doughnut shops stack up in DoorDash’s Top 100The delivery service compiled a list of independent doughnut shops that are popular with its customers ahead of National Donut Day on June 5.

Read more »

Top 10 Hits Where Song Title Matches Artist Name on the Billboard Hot 100An exploration of rare occurrences where a song's title exactly matches the name of the artist who performed it, leading to top 10 placements on the Billboard Hot 100. The analysis discusses famous examples like The Cure's 'Love Song' and the band Kiss's 'Beth', while also noting near-misses and artist name variations that prevent exact matches. It highlights how these coincidences span multiple decades and genres.

Read more »