It's time to boil science into everyday experience so consumers can enjoy incremental changes that will make their lives better.

The country feels different as the US midterm election results come rolling in. When all of the votes are counted, Democrats are set to win the national popular vote in all House races by about 13 percentage points.

The voters have spoken in huge numbers: they want leaders who make everyday life a little bit easier. Now the politicians must answer, and, essentially, they need to design policies that lower costs for ordinary people in the US. It’s not about revenge: revenge is too distinct from US consumers’ lived experiences.that one of the main things “Democrats need to do now is hold not just Trump’s officials, but also his enablers, accountable.

Also read See latest 2026 midterm election results from Illinois

” Representative Robert Garcia of California posted on social media in the same vein: “Lawyer Up” to the MAGA losers. No, that’s playground antics. Instead, the next two years must demonstrate a willingness to listen to US citizens as each family struggles to make ends meet with groceries, household utilities, healthcare, and other daily costs. Roy Cooper’s Senate campaign in North Carolina had a mantra that permeated every stop on his statewide tour: Make Stuff Cost Less.

James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, Roy Cooper, among others, grounded their campaigns in economic populist agendas. They harangued against President Trump’s economic record and called out corruption for what it is — self-promotion over the interest of US citizens. Georgia’s Senator-elect Jon Ossoff made Trump’s assault on the rule of law practical. In everyday terms he pointed out to voters how democracy and economic distress depend on each other.

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He argued that “corruption is why nothing works for ordinary people. ”that “science is an essential backbone of democracy. ” Science as a source of discovery, expertise, and innovation is intertwined, they continue, with democracy as a set of institutions, rules, and procedures. They put forward three pillars through which science enables democracy:Citizens have legitimate concerns, the scientists agree, “about economic restructuring, regional inequities, how migration is governed, technological changes, ageing populations, climate risks and geopolitical instability.

” Then again, “expertise strengthens democratic legitimacy when it is transparent, diverse, independent and open to scrutiny — as prescribed by the rules of science. ”to its responsibility as the rule of law — contributes to a decrease in CO2 emissions.

Climate change, like voting in a democracy,Congress can look ahead and back science-based clean energy in a variety of ways, from policies to investment, all of which will address the affordability crisis, improve public health, and protect the environment,Gretchen Colman, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists. That will include renewables and clean transportation, modernizing the power grid, protecting our air and water, and more. Science-based legislating, Colman continues, must be based “on facts and evidence, not political whims.

We’ll petition Congress to restore funding for science, protect federal science agencies, and re-establish safeguards for federal scientists to carry out their work and communicate about it free from political interference. ” A national return to scientific reasoning is underway. Gina Hinojosa, elected as the first Texas Democratic governor, has called for an immediate moratorium on data center development. She has accused developers of “raising our utility rates and depleting our water.

” As, she’s vowed to halt approvals until “a legislative session that puts Texans first so that we don’t have any more communities in Texas who are powerless against these global corporations. ” Indeed, the output of data centers must also be questioned. Few AI-generated findings are peer-reviewed or tested in laboratories. Talk about mixed messages!

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We return to a nostalgic past by foregrounding large language models thatparticular, narrow, and self-serving points of view — generally by billionaires seeking to protect their wealth. It’s time to tax these rare individuals accordingly, eliminate any incentives for their built structures, and require them to provide major renewable energy contributions to communities that house them. Yes, energy plays an increasingly important role in today’s world.

Instead of treating electrification as an option to move us toward decarbonization, it’s time to see it is essential — we need to electrify everything quickly. In the US, more than 60 state and local governments are similarly in court tovirtually all building, transportation, and industrial systems to electric.

This means subsidizing heat pumps and EVs and solar panels and home battery storage — subsidies are far cheaper than funding wars for oil.the first openly gay male senator, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire;the first female governor of Ohio, Amy Acton; and,Political analyst Chris Armitrage suggests another important positive trend.

“The thing that lasts past January 2027 is the voter who had never voted in a midterm, did it in 2026, and now has the habit,” he The urgency of climate change has brought democracy to a critical moment in time. Whether longtime, non-traditional, or new voters, we must continue to argue for inclusive and participatory democracy to address climate change.

Shaped by democratic governance, a robust civil society, and innovative advocacy strategies, collective climate action can be a force for the right to a healthy planet. Carolyn Fortuna, PhD, is a writer, researcher, and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. Carolyn has won awards from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association, and The Leavey Foundation. Carolyn owns a 2022 Tesla Model Y as well as a 2017 Chevy Bolt. Please follow Carolyn on Substack: https://carolynfortuna.substack.com/.