The US Is Auctioning Seabed Near American Samoa. A $3 Million Bid Will Not Build a Mine.

On November 19, the US plans to auction seabed mineral rights near American Samoa. A lease starts exploration, not proof of profitable offshore mining.

Federal mineral leasing progresses, but the auction does not establish commercially viable seabed mining. Lease figures: October 2026 Marine Minerals Administration Final Leasing Notice; commercial assessment: Barnard–Trytten .

On November 19, the US Marine Minerals Administration is scheduled to auction mineral rights covering about 31.5 million acres of seabed near American Samoa. The two areas have minimum bids of $3 million apiece, with 20-year lease terms. It is an impressive area and a modest opening price for a prospective new metals industry. The difference between the two numbers helps explain what the sale is actually offering.

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The winning bidder will acquire a position from which to study mineral deposits and seek subsequent permissions. The government hasthat an issued lease does not authorize commercial harvesting. It allows preliminary work such as mapping, while physical exploration, testing and mining require additional plans and approvals. The lease does not establish reserves, a collector that can work for years, a processing plant or buyers willing to pay enough for the metals.

The announcement is being treated as an American critical-minerals milestone. Investors should pay close attention to the difference between a government auction and an operating mining project. A mineral lease can have speculative value long before a profitable business exists.describes northern and southern areas of roughly 16.3 million and 15.2 million acres. They are regulatory boundaries.

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A mining company needs deposit-grade and abundance data, continuity, recoverable tonnage, processing recoveries and a market price that leaves a margin after all the offshore and downstream costs. The geology is becoming better understood. In April 2026, US Geological Survey scientists deployed 38 box cores in the Samoa Basin, of which 36 yielded enough material for nodule-density measurements. Theis useful new evidence about the region.

It is an expedition summary rather than a reserve statement for either lease area. Mineral distributions vary within the sampled region, and the better-studied Clarion-Clipperton Zone is not an adequate substitute for American Samoa’s own geological evidence. Collection creates another set of costs. Impossible Metals proposes autonomous vehicles that select nodules and return to a support vessel.

The Metals Company uses a more mature crawler-and-riser approach that has demonstrated recovery at pilot scale. Both must turn offshore demonstrations into dependable annual production, with maintenance, ship time, recovery systems and delays included. Their technologies should not be assigned the same engineering maturity, but neither has proved a profitable integrated mining-and-processing business.commissioned by the National Ocean Protection Coalition. We examined both collection approaches, offshore operations, processing, metal markets and financial sensitivities.

We judged commercial viability within the following 15 years highly unlikely. A new leasing process has not supplied the operating and financial evidence that was missing in that assessment. The history of first-of-a-kind offshore production should influence the financing. Nautilus Minerals spent substantial capital on its Solwara-1 venture without reaching commercial production.

Deep-sea mining depends on specialized machines, ships, handling systems, processing capacity and sales contracts working in sequence. The first production years of comparable projects are rarely smooth. The lease is one of the cheapest and earliest commitments in that chain. American Samoa also has its own decision to make.

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Its government has supported scientific investigation while withholding support for commercial extraction at present. Acontests the federal process. The resulting legal and territorial questions matter alongside engineering and economics. The environmental finding for preliminary leasing activities is not a finding about the effects of a future commercial mine.

Auction results will show what qualified bidders will pay for an opportunity. A winning bid can justify a company’s further studies and improve its fundraising story. An operating business will require years of capital investment, production evidence and profitable metal sales. Those are much harder milestones, and they remain ahead of the bidders.

Michael Barnard is Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy and publisher of Michael Barnard’s TFIE Strategy Briefing at briefing.tfie.io. He works with investors, infrastructure strategists, NGOs, startups, policymakers, and public-interest organizations on reality-based decarbonization strategy, investment-thesis testing, technology diligence, 2030-2050 transition roadmaps, reports, keynotes, and strategic reality checks. His work tests energy, industry, transportation, infrastructure, and climate-tech pathways against physics, economics, operating evidence, denominators, comparators, and time.

Michael’s analysis spans grids, storage, electrification, hydrogen, maritime and aviation fuels, critical minerals, China’s clean-tech scale, industrial decarbonization, geothermal, nuclear and SMR claims, and odd technoeconomic questions such as seabed mining and sulfur supply. Across those topics, his focus is consistent: separating real transition progress from pilots, subsidies, announcements, orderbooks, and narrative momentum.

At Michael Barnard’s TFIE Strategy Briefing, free posts carry the public argument, while paid subscribers get the professional layer: Transition Pathway Scorecards, evidence notes, denominator checks, update triggers, reports, and decision-grade context for people working around the energy transition.