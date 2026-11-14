US Loses Measles Elimination Status After 26 Years as Cases Top 5,400 and Infant Dies in Wisconsin

The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status after 26 years, with 5,412 confirmed cases in 2026 and the first measles death in Wisconsin in 36 years.

The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status after 26 years, with 5,412 confirmed cases reported in 2026 through Nov. 12, more than double the 2,289 cases in all of 2025, according to the CDC.

The Pan American Health Organization reached the conclusion this week that measles has reestablished regular transmission in the country. PAHO had planned a public announcement on Nov. 17. An infant in Wisconsin died of measles, marking the state's first death linked to the disease in 36 years, according to state health officials.

Also read US Loses Measles Elimination Status After 26 Years as Cases Surpass 5,400 in 2026

Measles Elimination Status Officially Lost

The loss of elimination status means measles is spreading continuously within the U.S. again, with the same chain of transmission persisting for at least 12 months, according to PAHO. The U.S. has held elimination status since 2000. Isolated cases and shorter outbreaks can still occur without forfeiting that status. In public health parlance, measles elimination depends on a country's sporadic outbreaks ending within a year.

That is no longer happening in the United States. PAHO, an international group that oversees health in the Americas and works with the World Health Organization, based its assessment on two analyses: one by the CDC and another by an independent group of measles experts. Researchers anticipated this conclusion after an outbreak in Utah surpassed the one-year mark in June.

It is a very sad moment, said Anne Schuchat, an epidemiologist and a former deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was not involved in PAHO's decision. Measles causes so much unnecessary suffering, everything from a high fever and missed work and school to long-term complications like progressive degenerative nerve disease and death.

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Measles outbreaks are entirely preventable: Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine prevent about 97% of infections, so when almost everyone in a community is fully vaccinated, the virus cannot spread. Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a New York City-based emergency medicine physician and Fox News medical contributor, said the loss of measles elimination status is a public health setback. Measles is not just a childhood rash.

Vaccine Efficacy Remains High

It can cause pneumonia, brain inflammation, permanent neurological damage and death, she told Fox News Digital on Saturday. As an emergency physician, I can tell you these complications are not something we should ever take lightly. Losing elimination status does not mean the vaccine stopped working, she went on. It means we no longer have enough protection in some communities.

The doctor emphasized that infants who are too young to be vaccinated and people with compromised immune systems are paying the price for gaps in community immunity. The American Academy of Family Physicians said measles elimination status signals that the virus is spreading continuously and that too many people remain unprotected. It does not mean the MMR vaccine has stopped working, the AAFP said in a statement.

It means we must restore confidence in the safety and efficacy of life-saving public health tools. Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, said the change reflects transmission within the country. The result of losing this status is a recognition that not all spread is due to travel from overseas, he told Fox News Digital. Siegel also called for bringing vaccination services directly to communities with low vaccination rates.

I think one of the solutions here is for health authorities to send vaccine trucks and clinics to areas where vaccine noncompliance most exists, he said. Measles is highly contagious, infecting up to nine in 10 people without immunity who are close to an infected person, the CDC states. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after that person leaves.

Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine have been shown to be about 97% effective at preventing the disease. Most adults with evidence of immunity need one MMR dose, while certain higher-risk adults need two, according to the agency. People with two appropriately spaced doses generally do not need a measles booster. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, Emily Hilliard, attributed the resurgence of measles to vaccination gaps that opened years before this administration.

Indeed, rates of childhood vaccination have fallen. But many scientists also blame the Trump administration for spreading vaccine misinformation and stifling a swift, strong response to outbreaks.

Administrative Actions Questioned

For example, the administration cut millions of dollars from children's immunization programs run by state health departments and terminated funds for research on vaccine hesitancy. Dr. Susan Monarez, the former CDC director, said she was fired because she would not preapprove changes to vaccine recommendations without reviewing the evidence. She added that we already have seen the largest measles outbreak in more than 30 years and that, if vaccine protections are weakened, preventable diseases will return.

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Spokespeople for HHS and the White House defended the administration, including Kennedy, who led a prominent anti-vaccine organization before he took the helm at HHS. The President and the Secretary have repeatedly encouraged measles vaccination, coordinated with states, and facilitated the deployment of vaccine doses across the country, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster wrote in an email. The administration's actions have been questioned by public health experts who point to the broader decline in vaccination coverage.

For more than three decades, the federal government treated measles as a preventable tragedy, with sizable outbreaks triggering national efforts to boost vaccination and stop the virus from spreading. That is no longer the case, said Patsy Stinchfield, executive director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. Stinchfield was a pediatric nurse at a children's hospital in Minnesota during the nation's last surge of measles before elimination, from 1989 to 1991.

She recalled an entire ward devoted to children with measles and the enormous effort required to prevent the virus from spreading to kids with cancer and weakened immune systems. Two children at the hospital died of measles. That changed my career forever, she said. Back then, she said, the federal government saw the urgency.

Officials held press conferences, spoke on the news about vaccines, issued clinical guidelines, and published reports in the CDC's flagship journal, the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, that drove policies. When data suggested that some children were not mounting a strong response to a single dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, a CDC advisory committee recommended two doses of the shot.

Historical Context of Elimination

When CDC analyses found that many children with measles had not been vaccinated due to cost, the government launched the Vaccines for Children program to make immunizations available free of charge to underinsured families. Cases plummeted. By 2000, the CDC and PAHO determined that measles was no longer a national threat. Elimination allows for occasional outbreaks, because measles is not eradicated worldwide and a small fraction of people, such as young infants, cannot be protected by vaccines.

People infected abroad sparked occasional outbreaks after U.S. elimination, but until now those fizzled out because of herd immunity. With at least 95% of people within communities immunized, outbreaks petered out and vulnerable people were protected. It would be 14 years before a significant outbreak in the U.S. Then in 2015, the virus took off among unvaccinated children at Disney parks in California, giving rise to outbreaks elsewhere.

Congress saw some 125 cases as an emergency and summoned the CDC's Schuchat to testify on the situation. Vaccination wasn't a partisan issue, she recalled. This was about problem-solving: What can we do about this? In 2019, House and Senate committees met again about measles, as a large outbreak concentrated in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey took hold.

Congress asked HHS leaders how the administration planned to curb the rise of vaccine misinformation online. Internet fraudsters who claim that vaccines are not safe are preying on the unfounded fears and daily struggles of parents, and they are creating a public health hazard that is entirely preventable, Lamar Alexander, then a Republican senator from Tennessee, said at the time. During outbreaks, the CDC's MMWR published detailed articles within weeks of data collection.

Timing matters since the reports guide emergency response. The MMWR is the voice of the CDC. Restoring elimination status requires an organized and sustained response that includes increased support for state and local health departments, timelier surveillance and communication, and a renewed effort to ensure that every community has access to accurate information and affordable vaccines. The loss of elimination status is a stark reminder that decades of progress can be undone when vaccination coverage slips.