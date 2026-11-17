After being eliminated in 2000, measles is endemic again in the U.S. Here’s which states are reporting the most measles cases.

Measles, a vaccine-preventable disease once considered eliminated in the United States, has been surging across the country in recent months. Amid record-breaking outbreaks, the U.S. has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it held for over 26 years.

Also known as rubeola, measles is a viral respiratory disease that causes fever, coughing, a runny nose and a characteristic blotchy red rash. It’s airborne and widely considered one of the most contagious viruses in the world. Once a common childhood illness in the U.S., measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective, per the CDC.

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Thanks to successful immunization efforts, measles was considered eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. After decades of progress, measles is now spreading continuously nationwide. The resurgence of measles in the U.S. and globally is being fueled by falling childhood vaccination rates, experts say. The Pan American Health Organization , the regional office for the Americas of the World Health Organization , announced on Tuesday that the U.S. had officially lost its measles elimination status.

Measles is now considered endemic in the U.S. after “showing sustained transmission for more than 12 months,” Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, director of PAHO, said in a press briefing on Nov. 17. In addition to the U.S., Mexico also had its measles elimination status withdrawn this week. Canada lost its status in 2025.

“I’m certainly disappointed and concerned. We were the leaders in the world demonstrating that you could actually eliminate measles, and now we’ve slipped back,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

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“The United States has an extraordinary measles problem.

We’ve had more measles cases in the last 18 months than we’ve had in the previous 25 years combined,” Noel Brewer, a professor of public health the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, As of Nov. 12, there have been 5,412 confirmed measles cases reported in the U.S. since the start of 2026,At least 45 states and the District of Columbia have reported measles cases in 2026, per the CDC: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Pennsylvania accounts for the lion’s share of measles cases so far this year with a case count of 1,529 as of Nov. 12, per CDC data. Only five states have reported zero confirmed measles cases so far this year, per the latest CDC data: Arkansas, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and New Hampshire. Children and teenagers account for many of the measles cases in the U.S. “It’s causing about one in 10 children to be hospitalized,” says Schaffner.

So far in 2026, the CDC has confirmed at least 43 measles outbreaks nationwide.

“We are having many outbreaks, some larger and smaller, throughout the United States,” says Schaffner. Here are the biggest measles hot spots in the U.S., according to an NBC News analysis of the most recent CDC data:“We are seeing this outbreak now because of a failure to vaccinate. This virus is very serious. It can be deadly.

It can cause a lot of pain and a lot of suffering, and I’m seeing that every day,” Dr. Evan Shirey, a pediatric infectious disease expert in Pennsylvania, told TODAY in a Nov. 17 segment. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective, says Schaffner. Two doses, given at 12-15 months and 4-6 years of age, are 97% effective.

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“When more than 95% of people in a community are vaccinated, most people are protected through herd immunity,” the CDC says. This indirectly protects vulnerable individuals who can’t get vaccinated, such as newborns or pregnant women.

However, childhood MMR vaccination rates have fallen below the 95% threshold in recent years, and they keep declining. During the 2025-2026 school year, only 92% of U.S. kindergarteners had been vaccinated against measles, per CDC data.

“We could get back to measles being at zero if parents would take their children to be vaccinated,” says Schaffner. Most people who are fully vaccinated against measles are considered to have lifelong immunity to the virus. Still, the MMR vaccine is 97% effective — which means roughly 3 in 100 people who get both doses can still get measles if exposed.

Among the confirmed measles cases reported in the U.S. this year, only 2% had received both doses, per CDC data. However, the chances of getting measles after two doses of the MMR vaccine are still “extraordinarily low,” Schaffner previously told TODAY.com. The CDC recommends all children get two doses of the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, starting at 12 months of age.

“My advice would be for parents to speak with their pediatricians about vaccinating their children against measles,” says Schaffner. If you aren’t sure whether you’re fully vaccinated, you can request your immunization records from your doctor. People who were born before 1957, when measles was rampant, likely acquired immunity through infection, says Schaffner.

The measles vaccine became available in 1963, but some people born between 1963 and 1968 may have received an earlier, less effective version of the vaccine or only one dose.

“If your measles vaccination history is a little blurry, you can just get another dose of vaccine. There’s absolutely no harm in that,” says Schaffner. Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City. She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics.