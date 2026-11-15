Any claims made by US agents of Chinese spying deserve intense scrutiny, as numerous false accusations make clear.

First thing’s first: it’s bad to cheat on your wife with your employees and business associates, so Nvidia had compelling reason to push out its CEO Jensen Huang for doing exactly that.

But the most salacious part of this ongoing story, that one of Huang’s affair partners was a Chinese spy, deserves just as much scrutiny as Huang’s infidelity.about the “spy scandal” rocking the AI world. Yet if journalists and media figures were to take second glance at theOne prominent example is Hu Anming, a Chinese-Canadian laser physicist who was fired from his research position at the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2020 afterRather than treat Hu as innocent until proven guilty, the university terminated him on the spot, shuttering his nanotech lab and legitimizing the spy accusations before the researcher ever saw the inside of a court room.

Also read Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang at center of DOJ probe into another alleged Nvidia smuggling scheme

Hu was later cleared of six felony charges, after two separate trials ended in acquittals. As he faced the allegations in court, a nearlytook a heavy toll on Hu and his family, and failed to produce any material that could substantiate the charges made against him.obtained by US intelligence officials, who had hastily built their case on a shoddy translation from Mandarin into English by Google translate. Though Hu was“I need to get back my reputation.

I need to let other people see I didn’t do anything wrong,” Hu continued.

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“Who is taking the consequences of that? ”issued during Donald Trump’s first stint in office, meant to combat ambiguous Chinese bogeymen supposedly engaged in economic espionage. Called the “China Initiative,” it resulted in spy allegations against hundreds of Chinese-American academics, many of whom had their careers ended as a result.

Take Feng “Franklin” Tao, a tenured chemist and researcher at the University of Kansas who was fired from his position in 2019 when he was arrested as a result of a single anonymous tip alleging he was spying for China. The report, incredibly, was later found to have come from a visiting scholar who wasas part of a feud over authorship of a research paper.

Despite an acquittal, Tao is still trying to clear his name in 2026, with Per the lawsuit, Tao has been left functionally “unable to contest the charges against him, unable to secure reinstatement, and indefinitely denied the fair process to which he is entitled. ” Though the DoJ’s China Initiative formally ended in 2022, it lives on through sanctions issued by the US National Institutes of Health, which has lobbed allegations — but not charges — against nearly 250 scientists across some 100 research institutions, the vast majority of whom are Asian or collaborated with Chinese researchers during the course of their work.

Asin a 2023 article, over one in five researchers scrutinized by the NIH were banned from applying for new government funding for various lengths of time, a “career-ending setback for most academic researchers. ” The validity of most of these NIH claims is nearly impossible to ascertain, as actual criminal charges were scant, and the degree to which the grant-writing agency and the Justice Department communicated with each other remains unclear.

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Instead, administrators familiar with the proceedings explained that simply being accused by the NIH was tantamount to being put on an academic blacklist.

“If NIH says there’s a conflict, then there’s a conflict, because NIH is always right,” former vice chancellor for health sciences at the University of California, San Diego David Brenner told. Brenner was one of the administrators present at UCSD when the institution received a notice to investigate five medical school faculty members in 2018, all of whom were Chinese-American.

One victim of the NIH’s crusade against alleged Chinese spies is Jane Ying Wu, a tenured neuroscientist at Northwestern University whoin 2024 a few months after false espionage allegations emerged against her. Wu was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NIH after her death, and was never formally charged with a crime. Her case prompted over 1,000 research scientists toto forcibly remove Wu from her lab, who then committed her to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s emergency psychiatric ward.

, it’s clear that the xenophobic hysteria around Chinese spies didn’t end in 2022. Instead of becoming uncritical amplifiers of shadowy US intelligence sources, we all have a responsibility to seek truth from facts and demand evidence before jumping to wild conclusions — especially under a presidential administration as unapologetically xenophobic as Donald Trump’s.