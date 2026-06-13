The US dazzles in its World Cup opener in LA, dominating Paraguay 4-1

It was an impressive start to a home World Cup.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Chris Richards #3 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.

This story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist. If you find value in independent local reporting,Four goals — two from striker Folarin Balogun plus an own goal by Paraguayan defender Damian Bobadilla and a late strike by American Gio Reyna — electrified the packed and partisan crowd at Los Angeles Stadium. The final tally was a record for the U.S. men, who had never scored more than three goals in a single World Cup game.

A confident and unrelenting attack from the U.S. had Paraguay on its heels much of the first half. The Americans' pressure in Paraguay's zone paid off quickly, when a pass from midfielder Weston McKennie deflected off Bobadilla for an own goal in the seventh minute.

Then, the U.S. striker Balogun took over. First, in the 31st minute, a cross from forward Christian Pulisic found the foot of Balogun, then the back of the net.

Then, in the stoppage time of the first half, the Monaco striker shed two defenders to find a window, then placed a perfect strike to the upper corner of the goal, where Orlando Gill, the beleaguered Paraguayan goalkeeper, had no chance to save it. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

US soccer fans takeover SoFi Stadium as USA vs. Paraguay kicks off the World Cup in LA It’s the first FIFA World Cup game of the season in the U.S., which is hosting the tournament with its neighbors, Canada and Mexico. The Americans were more subdued in a quieter second half.

Pulisic was pulled at halftime for midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who becamein a father-son pair to represent the U.S. in a World Cup game . After the match, Pulisic told reporters that his calf got a"bit of a kick in the first half.

" He said he's"hoping it's nothing. I'm taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine in the next few days.

" Coach Mauricio Pochettino said he believes Pulisic will be available for the next U.S. match. Paraguay midfielder Mauricio scored his team's lone goal in the 73rd minute. Late in second-half stoppage time, midfielder Reyna knocked in a goal to extend the U.S. lead 4-1. He is one of 13 players representing the U.S. at the World Cup for the first time.

Born in New York City to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Balogun was eligible for all three national teams but chose to join the U.S. in 2023. Balogun's family was watching from the stands, and he called the win a statement.

"A real dream. It was a dreamy night.

" Friday's game was evidence of just how far the U.S. attack has come since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the U.S. managed only three goals across all four games it played in. Next up for the U.S. is Australia on Friday, June 19 in Seattle, and then the Americans will wrap up the group stage with a June 25 game against Turkey back in Los Angeles.to 48 teams means it will be easier than ever to emerge from the group stage.

With Friday's win, plus either a second win against Australia or Turkey or a draw against both teams, would likely be enough for the U.S. to advance to the knockout round — though the U.S. could earn a more advantageous path if it finishes the group stage in first place. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information. Our newsroom doesn’t answer to shareholders looking to turn a profit.

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