The US Army is requesting proposals for developing AI data centers at some of its bases.

The Department of the Army announced it was seeking proposals on November 20. Chris Seward/APThe Department of the Army is seeking proposals for data centers or power generation facilities.

The US Army has spied a potentially lucrative opportunity: AI data centers. The Department of the Army announced earlier this month it is seeking competitive proposals from public, nonprofit, and private entities that want to develop data centers and power generation facilities on its land. The Army said the long-term lease agreements were available at several military installations, including Fort Bragg, Fort Rucker, and Blue Grass Army Depot.

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The Army said it prefers "integrated power generation facility and commercial data center" projects, but entities can choose to "propose power generation only.