As Americans crowd airports and jam into packed planes for the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, they have less choice of airline than ever before.

As Americans crowd airports and jam into packed planes for the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend, they have less choice of airline than ever before. Since last year’s holidays, discount carrier Spirit Airlines has gone out of business.

Then, in a low-profile merger, budget airline Allegiant completed its purchase of rival Sun Country. There may be more mergers and airline consolidations in the years ahead as the industry struggles to be profitable. Airlines operate on thin margins, and any added expense – like a spike in fuel prices – can cut into profits. Recent fuel price increases have caused a number of smaller European airlines to go out of business in just the last month.

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But only one, budget carrier Norse Atlantic, had any recent flights to or from the United States, and a very small number at that. Unprofitable US airlines rarely shut down, like Spirit. More often, they get swallowed up. A JetBlue plane takes off near idle Spirit Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 2, 2026, the day Spirit halted operations.