The Upside-Down Burger Trend: Experts Weigh In

Experts argue that eating a burger with the thicker part of the bun on the bottom provides better support, prevents fillings from sliding out, and stops sauces dripping out the side.

With summer approaching, it's likely you have one or two barbecues pencilled in the diary. Experts argue that eating a burger with the thicker part of the bun on the bottom provides better support, prevents fillings from sliding out, and stops sauces dripping out the side.

An American chain, Zac's Hamburgers, wrote that the crown is generally thicker than the heel so you should actually flip it upside-down to eat it. This method will hold the weight and there is less likelihood of it falling apart. Some people have argued that flipping it 'feels wrong' while others said they 'don't trust people that eat their burger upside-down'.

However, others claimed 'only smart people know to eat the burger upside-down' and said it's the 'proper way to eat a burger'. Burger King's new product development manager, Flo Gardner-Hillman, said that there is some validation behind the upside-down burger trend as the crown of a bun can act as a cradle by taking the weight of the patty and ingredients.

Heinz has also joined the upside-down burger hype, saying there are three reasons to flip your burger - to get a more flavourful top bun, to keep the burger components from falling out and to provide easier access to the added sauces. Burger King previously offered an 'Upside Down' burger as part of a partnership with the TV show Stranger Things.

Famz Peri Peri, a fast food shop in Ilford, has also got involved in the trend, uploading a video showing a woman eating a burger upside down. Another user, from Ireland, shared a video eating a burger and said: 'Does anybody eat their Big Mac upside-down?

'I'll tell you why - if I do it with two hands, I feel like it all stays in.





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