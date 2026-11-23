At Outpost VFX, he will collaborate with educators to build AI-forward curricula.

Criterion Channel Acquires Three Shorts By Tomisin Adepeju; Filmmaker Talks Directing & His Popular Dailies Workshop Series David Lean Doc Narrated By Cate Blanchett Sells To Spain, France, Germany, Australia Ahead Of UK ReleaseMcNamara joins from Cinesite, where he led AI innovation initiatives.

Before that, he worked as Director of CGI and Innovation at Publicis Production. He also holds advisory roles at the London College of Communication and the National Film and Television School. He has been appointed Visiting Professor for Design and AI at York St. John University.

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“As filmmaking and VFX continue to evolve at pace, driven in part by emerging technologies such as AI, I’m delighted to be joining the progressive team at Outpost,” McNamara said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for the industry, and I’m looking forward to helping shape the next chapter of Outpost’s journey, bringing together innovation, human creativity and frontier technologies to explore what’s possible. ”Duncan McWilliam, Founder and CEO at Outpost VFX, added: “Andy’s appointment is part of that.

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We want to help more stories get told, and we’re already engaged in productive discussions with major studios about our approach to emerging creative technology. Our infrastructure has allowed us to adopt new tools responsibly and much faster than the traditional VFX model would allow, and we’re well placed to both drive and take advantage of new production methods, with visual effects and filmmaking domain knowledge at the core of our offering. ”