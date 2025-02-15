The Untold Story of The Graham Norton Show's Big Red Chair

Dive into the history of The Graham Norton Show's iconic Big Red Chair segment, exploring its origins, unexpected longevity, and the magic it creates with audience members and celebrity guests.

If you've ever fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole and landed on The Graham Norton Show , there's a good chance you've seen compilations of the most memorable Big Red Chair moments. Known as one of the show's most infamous bits, the Big Red Chair offers audience members a chance to become temporary guests as they try to impress Graham Norton and the night's celebrity panel.

The segment is filled with laughter and surprising revelations, but did you know it was only meant to be a one-time thing? The Red Chair's continued existence is thanks to the production team telling Graham it needed to stick around for a few more uses. And, as they say, the rest is history. Here's the story behind the infamous Big Red Chair on The Graham Norton Show.Graham Norton Revealed the History of the Big Red Chair to Seth Meyers Close When it comes to chat shows, there's a formula to the madness: an opening monologue, a series of guests, maybe a musical performance, and bits. Every show has a bit. No matter what talk show it is, whichever continent it's from, a show needs a bit. For The Graham Norton Show, his bit for the past 12 or so years has been the Big Red Chair. At the tail end of each episode, Graham invites members of the live studio audience to share anecdotes from their curious lives, hoping to earn a laugh or two from everyone watching and listening. The mission is to entertain and be able to 'walk' at the end of the story. If they end up boring Graham and the guests, the cozy chair will dip backward, ensuring everyone has something to laugh about. As much as the bit is a huge fan favorite, it was never meant to be more than a singular bit. Instead, it's become synonymous with the titular host. The story about the show's permanent fixture was shared while Graham was doing an American talk show media tour. Visiting New York on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Graham gave his own anecdote that didn't end with his chair being tipped by Seth Meyers. The segment was originally meant to be a bit for guest Ronnie Corbett during Season 5. Inspired by the late comic's own anecdotes during his 'Two Ronnies' sketch, Corbett would share stories from the comfort of an armchair. But when the show discovered that this one-off segment's chair was too expensive not to use again, history was made. The talk show host said, 'A couple of weeks later, we got a call from our line producer going, ‘you know that chair you had built? Turns out, that was quite expensive! So if you could use it again…'' Now, they use it every week! Though, the one time this writer was fortunate to be in the audience for a live taping, they didn't do the segment! The fun of having a professional talk show host interview other professional talk show hosts is their ability to riff and play with one another. They know what the other's objective is, so they ensure that their time together is well-spent. Even though he wasn't trying to curry favor, Seth Meyers shared how much he loves Graham's segment. He took it further by saying, 'They flip straight back, and it’s like they have puppet legs! It’s so delightful.” Leave it to Graham to politely respond and spill some tea by saying, 'You are such a television professional because we brief them to throw their legs up!” Related 'The Graham Norton Show's 10 Worst Guests, Ranked Not every A-list celebrity is made for 'The Graham Norton Show.' Posts The Big Red Chair Is One of the Best 'Graham Norton Show' Segments Over the years, the Big Red Chair has allowed The Graham Norton Show to become a viral sensation. The joy of the segment is how unserious it can be. The mundane becomes hilarious. Perhaps the most iconic occupant that's been in the dipping seat: Aileen from Derry. Her story of buying 'milk and bread' while her partner is waiting in the car only for her to aggressively hop into the wrong car, looking like a robber, is priceless. The clip is over a decade old and still continues to rack up views. As one of the early-day Red Chair stories, Aileen’s time on the show has been a goalpost for how to make your moment work. Even after all these years, if you mention 'Aileen from Derry,' Graham Norton Show fans can instantly recall the story. Sometimes, the Big Red Chair star has a close connection to the night's guests. Once, there was a literal Matt Smith look-a-like who was able to banter with the Doctor Who star. Then, there was that time Jack Whitehall served as guest host, which resulted in a mother telling him her daughter called her rude at a nightclub. And, of course, Chris O'Dowd was called out for his terrible babysitting skills as a youth in Ireland. When there is an instant connection, it ties the beloved segment together perfectly to the entirety of the evening’s festivities. No matter what, when the Red Chair story is genuine and about themselves, the segment is at its best





