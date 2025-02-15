The Untold Story of OJ Simpson's Civil Suit: Justice Served, But Money Elusive

While OJ Simpson was acquitted in his criminal trial, a civil suit by the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman found him liable for their wrongful deaths. This article explores the complexities of the civil case, the challenges faced by the victims' families in collecting the awarded damages, and the legal loopholes that allowed Simpson to protect his assets.

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for American Manhunt: OJ Simpson! As discussed at the end of American Manhunt: OJ Simpson, The Goldmans and Browns filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson with a favorable outcome, but the victims’ families had a long battle ahead to try and get the money they were owed.

Because of OJ Simpson’s fame, the racial tension in Los Angeles at the time, and the TV cameras being allowed in the court, the OJ Simpson trial became a national phenomenon that’s still in the true crime zeitgeist. Prosecutors Marcia Clark & Christopher Darden tried to get legal justice for Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Still, the jury found Simpson not guilty, which is widely believed to be an injustice. Since then, OJ Simpson’s case has continued to be covered by documentaries. The American Manhunt: OJ Simpson docuseries included many shocking reveals that will feel new to those only familiar with the original case. One such detail is that the Brown family and Goldman family filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against OJ Simpson and won. While this might feel like a form of justice, the families have struggled to obtain the judgment that was meant to punish Simpson financially. OJ Simpson Was Found Liable For The Deaths Of Nicole Brown Simpson & Ron Goldman OJ Simpson Is Legally Not Guilty, But He's Liable For Willfully And Wrongfully Causing The Deaths Close After OJ Simpson’s controversial acquittal, the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman took him to civil court, where they hit him with a wrongful death suit. Even though he was found not guilty in criminal court, he was found liable for “willfully and wrongfully” causing the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. The difference in outcome comes down to two big factors – the threshold of evidence and the evidence presented. Jurors were allowed to see proof of domestic violence, such as Nicole Brown Simpson’s diary entries, photographs, police reports, and witness testimony. The criminal jury had to find OJ Simpson guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, which means any rational person presented with the same evidence and argument would accept the defendant’s guilt as a fact. In contrast, the civil jury only needed to find by a preponderance of the evidence that OJ Simpson deliberately killed Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. This means that jurors need to be more confident than not that he intentionally caused the deaths after seeing the evidence and arguments. The lowered threshold makes it much easier to find him liable in a civil court. Additionally, the evidence and arguments allowed in the court were different in the civil suit, as outlined in ExpertInfo.com. The judge wouldn’t allow TV cameras or any arguments that the police department was racist. 31 photos were admitted showing OJ Simpson wearing the type of shoes that made the bloody footprints. Jurors were allowed to see proof of domestic violence, such as Nicole Brown Simpson’s diary entries, photographs, police reports, and witness testimony. These things undoubtedly influenced the outcome of the civil suit as well. Even though the court only needed 9 out of 12 jurors to find OJ Simpson liable, the jury came back with a unanimous finding that he would be held legally responsible for the wrongful deaths, according to The New York Times. The jurors voted 10 to 2 in favor of awarding $25 million in punitive damages to the victims’ families, with one juror voting against the amount because she didn’t think he possessed that much money. However, she still thought he needed to pay. On top of this, the jury awarded Goldman’s family $8.5 million in compensatory damages. How OJ Simpson Got Out Of Paying The Families Of The Victims Federal Law And Florida Homestead Exemptions Protected OJ Simpson In order to prevent the families from getting his money, OJ Simpson moved his residence to Florida, arguing the Los Angeles court no longer had the jurisdiction to enforce the $33.5 million. However, a court ruled against him (from NBC5 via Internet Archive). Unfortunately for the Brown and Goldman families, his new primary residence offered him other protections to stop them from getting his money. Under the Florida homestead protection, the Goldman and Brown families couldn’t go after Simpson’s home to get the money owed. Unlike other states, Florida has zero limits on the protected value. In contrast, up until 2021, California’s homestead exemption only amounted to $75,000. The court could’ve forced him to sell any house above that amount to pay the money owed to the familie





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OJ Simpson Civil Suit Nicole Brown Simpson Ron Goldman Criminal Trial Verdict Damages Florida Homestead Exemption Legal Loopholes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dame Joan Collins to Star as Wallis Simpson in Untold StoryLegendary actress Dame Joan Collins will portray Wallis Simpson, the American socialite who married King Edward VIII and caused his abdication from the throne, in an upcoming film.

Read more »

OJ Simpson's Chilling Confession Revealed in New Netflix DocuseriesThe gripping new Netflix docuseries “American Manhunt: OJ Simpson” delves into the controversial double murder trial of O.J. Simpson and unearths chilling confessions from those closest to the case. Simpson’s former agent Mike Gilbert reveals a disturbing conversation he had with Simpson after his acquittal, where Simpson allegedly stated that Nicole Brown Simpson would still be alive if she hadn't opened the door with a knife. The docuseries also features interviews with police officers involved in the case, who provide contrasting accounts of Simpson's demeanor and responses to the murders.

Read more »

Untold space race storyThe most important stories for you to know today

Read more »

The Untold Story of Quentin Tarantino's Feud with Denzel Washington Over 'Crimson Tide'Explore the surprising connection between Quentin Tarantino's uncredited script work on the submarine thriller 'Crimson Tide' and the bitter feud it sparked with Denzel Washington. Discover the controversial scene that ignited their clash and how their relationship ultimately healed over time.

Read more »

VR Experience to Tell Untold Story of Bertha Benz, Wife of Motorwagen InventorEmmy-nominated director Eloise Singer will helm a VR experience and later executive produce a feature film about Bertha Benz, wife of Karl Benz, the inventor of the Motorwagen. The project will explore Bertha's groundbreaking 1888 road trip, the world's first, which showcased the car to a skeptical public and ignited the age of innovation.

Read more »

The Untold Story of Tom Wilson: The Music Producer Behind Bob Dylan's Greatest HitsA film featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan focuses on the recording of 'Like a Rolling Stone,' bringing attention to the often-overlooked music producer Tom Wilson, who played a crucial role in shaping Dylan's and Simon & Garfunkel's musical careers.

Read more »