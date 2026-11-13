The Unsung Heroes Behind the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra Performance

An in-depth look at the intricate network of volunteers, staff, and musicians whose meticulous preparations make a live symphony performance possible, highlighting how individual efforts blend into a collective artistic experience.

Shared rhythmic movement blurs the boundary between individual identity and collective connection. Individual notes blend into a grand symphony, evidence that human existence is never a solo performance.

Before the orchestra begins, the oboe plays an A, and the musicians listen and tune their instruments. By the time the conductor raises the baton, the hall has been filled with the sound of people getting ready to play together. When you spend time behind the scenes at a Loudoun Symphony Orchestra concert, you begin to notice how many people help make the evening possible. Executive Director Karen Knobloch attends to one set of details.

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Board President Andrew Bluhm and the board handle others. Someone raises money, and someone else publicizes the concert. The program has to be written, edited, designed, printed, and delivered before anyone in the audience opens it. Onstage, the preparations are just as specific.

The crew places chairs, music stands, the podium, and risers for the singers. Someone checks the lights; someone else checks the sound. Stephan and his colleagues take tickets while a volunteer hands out programs. A stage technician spots a chair three inches out of place and moves it.

These tasks—many routine, some tedious—are easy to overlook when they go well, but they're vital: A missed detail can cause trouble just as the evening is about to begin.shifted to the stage. We followed a phrase from one section to another, felt the force of the crescendo, then leaned in during a quieter passage. When the chorus entered, I found myself thinking about how much had to happen before those voices could fill the hall. And what voices they were.

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We may come to hear a familiar work, but the musicians still have to play it together in the moment. They follow their own parts while watching the conductor and listening to players nearby. Entrances must be precise. A phrase needs room to unfold.

If the timing shifts, each player has to respond. From our seats, we don’t hear every adjustment. We hear when a phrase holds together, when an entrance feels sure, when the musicians give a soloist space. Watch closely, and you can see how much attention each player sustains.

At work meetings, people learn who needs time to think before speaking, who keeps track of the details, and whether a difficult question will be taken seriously. At home, one family member may need a few quiet minutes after work, while another may want to talk the minute they get in the door. Groups develop these habits—these forms of attunement—over time, often without discussing them. Sometimes a small gesture can make a difference in how a group interacts.

Maybe someone explains a decision instead of assuming everyone is on the same page, or a colleague might check in after a hard meeting. When these customs or rules aren't respected, or when they fail, group effectiveness suffers.

For instance, when people don’t know who can make a decision, meetings drag on. Family members may repeat themselves when they don’t feel heard. Colleagues who are otherwise capable of good work may waste too much time working around one another. We tend to focus on the visible event: the concert, the meeting, the dinner, or the presentation.

We're less likely to notice the conditions that made the event come together. Who ensured that everyone arrived on time and ready? Who provided necessary information to others? Who made sure everyone knew their role?

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What structures and systems were in place for people to raise concerns? For an orchestra, small, seemingly inconsequential things can make a big difference. Moving a chair can help a musician see the conductor. The risers need to be checked before the chorus takes its place.

An email answered before rehearsal can settle a question that might have caused problems or been a distraction had it been ignored.can ask similar questions to help a group perform well, whether that's an orchestra, family, or a work team. Do people actually hear one another? Are responsibilities clear? Has an awkward arrangement become so familiar that everyone simply works around it?

We can also take time to notice those whose work fades into the background when everything goes smoothly. At a concert, we applaud the musicians and the conductor, but we may never meet the volunteer at the door again, or know who solved a logistical problem that afternoon. Yet our evening still depended on their care and competence. Each musician brings a different part to the performance.

During the Ninth, we watched the players follow the conductor and listen across the stage. When the soprano entered, the sound in the room changed. In rehearsal, musicians learn when to bring their part forward and when to leave room for someone else. By the time the audience sees the stage, the cables are in place, chairs have been moved, phone calls have been made, and the musicians have rehearsed.

We may never know who moved that chair or secured the donation, but by the time the music begins, their work is already part of the evening. Don't miss an update! Get posts from Sara Leila Sherman, M.M. , and Morton Sherman Ph.

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