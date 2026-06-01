The Unsung Hero of James Gunn's Career: The Specials

Before he became a household name, James Gunn's career was kickstarted by a low-budget superhero comedy, 'The Specials'. Despite its initial failure, the movie stands out as a testament to Gunn's early talent and sets the stage for his future success in the superhero genre.

In 1999, James Gunn was an unknown name in the film industry. His music career had stalled in the mid-1990s, and aside from co-writing 'All I Need to Know About Filmmaking I Learned from The Toxic Avenger' with Lloyd Kaufman and writing 'Tromeo and Juliet' for Troma, he hadn't achieved significant recognition.

However, his brother, Sean, was friends with Jamie Kennedy, who was then riding high on the success of 'Scream'. Sean shared one of James' scripts, 'The Specials', with Kennedy, which eventually led to James' career taking off. The movie, a low-budget comedy about the world's sixth or seventh-best superhero team, had a solid script that attracted well-known actors like Rob Lowe, Thomas Hayden Church, and Jamie Kennedy himself.

The cast also included the Gunn brothers, along with then-unknowns Judy Greer and Paget Brewster. Making his directorial debut was Craig Mazin, who was known for writing comedies at the time. Despite some on-set conflicts, this diverse group created a superhero comedy on a shoestring budget of about a million dollars. When 'The Specials' was released, it received poor reviews and made a mere $13,276 at the box office.

Despite its initial failure, the movie stands out as a significant milestone in James Gunn's career.

'The Specials' has all the hallmarks of a James Gunn movie, with its focus on character dynamics and blend of humor and heartfelt moments. The story revolves around a 24-hour period in the life of the superhero team, who face their greatest threat: their own egos. The team, consisting of characters like The Strobe, Ms. Indestructible, The Weevil, Amok, Minute Man, U.S. Bill, Mr. Smart, and Deadly Girl, is a far cry from the typical superhero team.

Gunn's unique humor and ability to evoke genuine emotion are evident throughout the film, making 'The Specials' a testament to his early talent. Although the movie itself didn't launch Gunn's career, the script did. He landed other jobs in the industry, including a Spy vs. Spy movie, a TV pilot for Joss Whedon, and most importantly, 'Scooby-Doo'.

Despite mixed feelings about the final product, 'The Specials' remains a notable stepping stone in James Gunn's journey to becoming one of the best superhero movie directors





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Gunn The Specials Superhero Comedy Career Launch Craig Mazin Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Elordi's Chanel Ad Sparks James Bond SpeculationA new Chanel advertisement starring Jacob Elordi has intensified fan theories that the actor is being positioned as the next James Bond, following his rise in betting odds after Wuthering Heights.

Read more »

Jacob Elordi Storms Into Favourite to Replace Daniel Craig as James BondFans are more convinced than ever that Jacob Elordi is set to be announced as the new James Bond after a new cinematic Chanel ad appears to have stoked the rumours further. The Euphoria star, 28, stormed into the lead as favourite to replace Daniel Craig this year following his starring role in Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

Read more »

Jacob Elordi's Chanel Ad Sparks James Bond SpeculationA new Chanel commercial featuring Jacob Elordi has fueled rumors that the actor is being positioned as the next James Bond. The ad, which includes a chase sequence and espionage elements, has led fans to believe it is a 'soft launch' for his potential casting. This follows his recent surge in betting odds after starring in Wuthering Heights.

Read more »

James Talarico’s desperate drive to detransition from his woke pastAnyone who has relied on the Texas senatorial candidate for theological guidance might be experiencing whiplash.

Read more »