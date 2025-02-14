The Unstoppable Flow: AI, Aging, and the Trump Phenomenon

This article explores the interconnected nature of rapid technological advancements (AI), the inevitability of aging, and the disruptive force of figures like Donald Trump. It argues that all three represent transformative waves impacting individuals and societies, highlighting the need for adaptability and a human-centered approach to navigate these changes.

At first glance, artificial intelligence, the process of human aging, and the phenomenon of Donald Trump may seem unrelated. Yet when we look closer, all three highlight an undeniable reality: life is in constant motion, affecting individuals and entire societies.

Whether it is AI’s ever-accelerating capabilities, the inevitable progression of aging, or the disruptive force of polarizing political figures, each represents a transformative wave that can unsettle our assumptions and upend the status quo. Confronting this perpetual flux can feel daunting. How do we – individually, as part of communities that shape nations — find solid footing in a world that never stops evolving? One compelling way forward lies in human-centered AI, which blends our uniquely human strengths with the algorithmic power of AI. To harness such synergy effectively, it helps to embrace a holistic understanding of the multidimensional nature of our natural intelligence and the multiple forms in which it evolves.Political movements, social change exhibit patterns similar to phase transitions in physics. Just as water can suddenly shift from liquid to solid when reaching a critical temperature, social systems can appear to change suddenly when reaching certain thresholds of tension or inequality. The speed of AI’s progression leaves us scrambling to catch up — practically, legally, ethically, and culturally. According to indices like the Global AI Index, AI capabilities are doubling at an exponential rate. Yet, although ChatGPT seemed to burst onto the scene overnight, it represents decades of incremental progress. The fundamental breakthrough of backpropagation, first proposed by Paul Werbos in 1974, laid dormant for years before becoming the backbone of modern neural networks. The current large language models build on techniques like attention mechanisms and transformers, developed through countless incremental improvements. Research at has shown how AI systems, much like biological systems, often exhibit sudden apparent breakthroughs that actually result from the gradual accumulation of capabilities. As individuals, we tend to experience aging as sudden moments of realization – that first unexpected gray hair or newfound difficulty reading small print. But aging happens eventually, with cellular aging markers increasing in number as we get older, leading to the accumulation of cells that secrete harmful substances contributing to tissue degradation and inflammation, considered a significant factor in the development of chronic diseases. On the other hand, global population aging represents a massive but gradual demographic shift that transforms societies. It's like the difference between our personal 'Aha!' moment about getting older and the steady tide of population aging that will see one in six people worldwide over 65 by 2050, up from one in eleven in 2019. This demographic transformation is remarkably predictable yet often ignored until it reaches crisis points. Japan leads the trend, with 29% of its population over 65, while Europe and North America follow closely. The global median age has risen from 22 years in 1970 to 30 years today, reaching 36 by 2050. Despite these clear trends, societies often treat population aging as a sudden crisis when pension systems strain or healthcare demands spike. Donald Trump’s political ascent and the ongoing global presence of similarly polarizing leaders reflect societal disruptive undercurrents. For supporters, Trump represents a challenge to entrenched political norms they disagree with; for critics, he symbolizes a rising tide of divisive rhetoric and the flagrant abuse of power. His impact on political discourse — both in the United States and internationally — demonstrates how quickly societal mindsets can shift. What was once considered extreme can rapidly gain mainstream acceptance, and what was mainstream can become outdated in record time. However, political movements that appear to emerge suddenly often have deep historical roots. Sociologists studying the rise of populist movements have identified tipping points – situations where private beliefs suddenly become public, creating the appearance of rapid change. Research into Trump’s political rise has revealed decades-long trends in economic inequality, cultural change, and technological disruption that created the conditions for his emergence. Simple rules can yield unpredictable outcomes in complex systems — just as combining basic AI components can produce sophisticated results. AI’s development is marked by gradual accumulations of knowledge, which can look like sudden leaps when they finally coalesce. Aging aligns with concepts like “allostatic load,” where the body’s systems accumulate wear over time. Research into DNA methylation (an “aging clock”) reveals how subtle shifts accumulate to become significant in later stages of life. Social systems can “phase transition” as water shifts from liquid to solid





