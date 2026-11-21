This fall, the Chilean artist and poet has shows on both sides of the country, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin in New York City.

It’s a perfect fall day, bright and brisk, when I meet the Chilean artist and poet Cecilia Vicuña at her studio in Tribeca, just a few blocks away from the loft she’s lived in for the last 46 years.

As someone so closely tethered to the natural world, Vicuña wishes we could go outside and enjoy it. We can, I offer—there’s no reason to stay cooped up inside for our entire conversation. Grinning, she agrees to show me her studio first.

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“And then we seek the sun. ” Vicuña, 78, is a seeker of many things: truth, justice, beauty, connection with people and the earth. For more than five decades she has brought attention to under-recognized voices through her sculptures, paintings, poems, videos, sound installations, and performances. For many of those years she worked in relative obscurity, known in certain avant-garde and activist circles in New York and South America, but unacknowledged by the establishment.

But the global art world woke up to her brilliance about a decade ago, especially when her—hanging sculptures made from wool that nod to the ancient Andean knot systems—attracted attention at Documenta 14 in Germany and Greece.

“Everything else disappeared next to it,” says gallerist Rachel Lehmann of the one she saw in Athens. Needing to know more about the artist of this magnificent work, she paid Vicuña a visit back in New York, andbegan representing her in 2018. Since then it’s been a swift rise. In 2022, Vicuña was awarded the Venice Biennale’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, one of the most prestigious prizes in contemporary art.

Vicuña’s studio, a “little hideout,” she calls it, is filled with sacred begonias, money trees, and aloe plants. During my visit she’s preparing for two new exhibitions, one on each coast of the US. On November 15, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles unveileda multipart commission tied to the inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Environment and Art Prize.

And on November 19, Lehmann Maupinin New York City of several new Vicuña paintings and a video alongside the work of Surrealist painter Leonora Carrington, the first time their artwork will be in direct dialogue. , New York. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, and Londonthe term she invented for the poignant little configurations she started making back in the 1960s out of bits of trash.

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She was still living in Chile then, not yet 20 years old.

“Precario means what is fragile, what might disappear,” she tells me as we sit in her studio, her voice soft . “But it disappears to regenerate life, to regenerate potentials. To stay in the potential—that’s what precario means. ” She has experienced plenty of precariousness herself.

In 1972 she traveled to London to attend the Slade School of Fine Art on a scholarship. The following year a military coup overthrew the democratically elected Chilean president, Salvador Allende, and a brutal dictatorship under Augusto Pinochet began. People she knew back home were tortured, disappeared. Her father lost his job managing public pensions.

It wasn’t safe to return, so she sought asylum in England, and in London she cofounded an organization called Artists for Democracy in solidarity with liberation struggles in Chile and around the world. Precarios may represent instability, but they are also doused in hope.

“When you’re aware of your death and your fragility, it’s like you acquire a different kind of power,” Vicuña says. “There’s a new freedom because you cease to be afraid. And you can be absolutely joyful, because there’s air to breathe. ”Photo: Studio Kukla.

Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, and London. © 2026 Cecilia Vicuña/Artist Rights Society , New York. The Lehmann Maupin show this fall highlights an important kinship between Vicuña and Leonora Carrington. Vicuña stayed with Carrington in Mexico City in 1969 on her way back to Chile from New York.

Though 31 years apart in age, the two connected easily.

“We had this really beautiful encounter,” she remembers. Carrington had read the young Vicuña’s poems, which had been published in a Mexican poetry magazine when she was a teenager, while Carrington was already a star in Mexico City’s avant-garde scene. Vicuña was only there a few days, but her friend Coca Roccatagliata, also a Chilean artist, stayed with Carrington even longer and learned her techniques of translating visions into paintings—called“I think this was major,” says Lehmann.

More framework than set of rules, Carrington’s tips helped Vicuña transfer the pictures in her head onto canvas. She went on to make figurative paintings in a style that mashed up Surrealism with folklore, politics, and eroticism. Many of Vicuña’s early paintings were lost in the years of Chile’s dictatorship. Recently she has set about remaking them, often from memory.

HerEye Witnessdepicts four Indigenous women leaders. Vicuña had in mind the two months she spent hitchhiking through the Amazon in 1977, when the Trans-Amazonian Highway was not yet complete.

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“There would be highway, and then a river four times as immense. And they had no bridge, nothing. So you had to wait there until a sort of littlePhoto: Studio Kukla. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, and London.

© 2026 Cecilia Vicuña/Artist Rights Society , New York. As promised, we make our way out of the studio and into the autumn air. Winding through Tribeca to get to the Hudson River, which she does every day, she remarks on how much the neighborhood has changed since she moved here in 1980. It was dark, no lights, few people, rubble everywhere.

She’d wriggle through a fence to get to the water’s edge back then, collectingI ask if picking things up from the ground has ever gotten her in trouble. There was one time, around the mid-’80s, when she was weaving weeds and debris atop pools of water on the pavement.

“I heard this breath behind me,” she says. It was a police horse.

“What are you doing here, young lady? This is illegal,” she remembers the officer saying. And then who shows up but the artist Richard Tuttle, a neighbor.

“He starts scolding the policeman and tells him, ‘She is a very well-known artist. ’ It was completely untrue! Nobody knew me at that time. ” We arrive at one of her favorite spots at Hudson River Park, where the pier narrows to a point.

Nimble as a teenager, she drops to her stomach to look out at the water from as close a vantage point as possible, and beckons me to join.

“Isn’t this like being in a boat? ” she asks. She tells me about the confluence of the Hudson’s two currents.

“The Native name for the river is River That Flows Both Ways,” she says. “And you can certainly see when they’re in the middle, fighting—finally, one wins. ” “The Dream of Water: Quipu of Encounters Maricunga” is on view at MoCA Grand Avenue in Los Angeles through June 6, 2027.

“Leonora Carrington & Cecilia Vicuña” is on view at Lehmann Maupin gallery in New York City through December 19, 2026. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion