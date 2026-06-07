The Unseen Legacy of 'Batteries Not Included': A Story Too Big for Television

Discover the origins of 'Batteries Not Included', a cult family classic that began as an idea for Steven Spielberg's 'Amazing Stories'. Explore the film's journey, its impact, and why it deserves more recognition among other family-friendly alien films.

Sometimes, a story's magnitude transcends its medium, as was the case with an episode idea from Steven Spielberg 's original anthology series, ' Amazing Stories '. Initially titled 'Gramps and Grammie and Company', the story revolved around an elderly couple visited by tiny alien lifeforms resembling flying saucers.

This concept evolved into the cult family classic, 'Batteries Not Included', directed by Matthew Robbins. Mick Garris, who wrote eight episodes for 'Amazing Stories', penned the first draft of this story. The final film featured an elderly couple (Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn) and their neighbors facing threats from property tycoons, with help arriving in the form of two mechanical, flying-saucer-like creatures.

Despite Spielberg's absence, the film grossed over $65 million against a $25 million budget, showcasing Robbins' ability to create a warm-hearted sci-fi fantasy with endearing tin-plated heroes. While often overlooked, 'Batteries Not Included' deserves recognition alongside other family-friendly alien classics like 'ET' and 'The Iron Giant'





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Batteries Not Included Steven Spielberg Matthew Robbins Mick Garris Amazing Stories

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