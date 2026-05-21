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The Unresolved Future of the Red Dead Series

Gaming News

The Unresolved Future of the Red Dead Series
Red Dead RedemptionRed Dead RevolverRed Dead Redemption 2
📆5/21/2026 1:17 PM
📰screenrant
16 sec. here / 9 min. at publisher
📊News: 34% · Publisher: 94%

This text discusses the potential future of the Red Dead series, considering the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the recent focus on Grand Theft Auto VI by Rockstar Games.

Following the success of 2010's Red Dead Redemption , the successful sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced in 2018. However, the Red Dead series did not originate with Red Dead Redemption but began with Red Dead Revolver (2004), exploring revenge theme s.

A potential fourth installment, 'Red Dead Redemption 3,' has been discussed, with some fans suggesting an anthology series with different characters and stories, or featuring returning characters. Rockstar Games' focus on Grand Theft Auto VI has raised questions about the future of the Red Dead series

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